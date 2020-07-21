All apartments in Chino
12817 Conifer Avenue
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:53 AM

12817 Conifer Avenue

12817 Conifer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12817 Conifer Avenue, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
pool
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful single family residence in Chino! Enter through the breathtaking courtyard to the front door. 3 bedrooms / 2.5 baths. The main floor offers a spacious family room with cozy fireplace. Separate formal dining area, bright kitchen w/ breakfast bar & built in appliances and 1/2 bath down stairs. Upper level offers a media work space area w/ built in desk plus 3 spacious bedrooms , 2 full baths and an upstairs laundry room. The master bath has an oval tub, separate shower, dual sinks and mirrored closet. Fully landscaped front and back. Perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Association offers a swimming pool, relaxing walkways & children play areas. Easy access to 60 & 71 Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12817 Conifer Avenue have any available units?
12817 Conifer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 12817 Conifer Avenue have?
Some of 12817 Conifer Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12817 Conifer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12817 Conifer Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12817 Conifer Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12817 Conifer Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 12817 Conifer Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12817 Conifer Avenue offers parking.
Does 12817 Conifer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12817 Conifer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12817 Conifer Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 12817 Conifer Avenue has a pool.
Does 12817 Conifer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12817 Conifer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12817 Conifer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12817 Conifer Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
