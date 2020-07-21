12817 Conifer Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful single family residence in Chino! Enter through the breathtaking courtyard to the front door. 3 bedrooms / 2.5 baths. The main floor offers a spacious family room with cozy fireplace. Separate formal dining area, bright kitchen w/ breakfast bar & built in appliances and 1/2 bath down stairs. Upper level offers a media work space area w/ built in desk plus 3 spacious bedrooms , 2 full baths and an upstairs laundry room. The master bath has an oval tub, separate shower, dual sinks and mirrored closet. Fully landscaped front and back. Perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Association offers a swimming pool, relaxing walkways & children play areas. Easy access to 60 & 71 Freeway.