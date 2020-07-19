12604 Kellogg Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

A house that feels like home instantly upon entering.



Welcome to a bright and cozy home featuring dual pane windows, crown moulding, and recessed lighting throughout. This home has a living room, dining room and an enclosed patio. A master suite with two closet spaces and private restroom. Second bedroom features large closet spaces along with a custom-built wall shelf. The kitchen features a breakfast bar that opens up to the dining room. Refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher are all included. The laundry room includes washer and dryer. A/C and heater unit newly installed. Enjoy the big, beautiful yard with an abundance of mature fruit trees (avocado, orange, tangerine, fig, lemons, and grapefruit) or relax and unwind in the landscaped front yard next to the fountain. This beautiful home is conveniently located near the 60 freeway and close to shops and restaurants.



Available for move in January 2019. Showing and accepting applications now.