All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 12604 Kellogg Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
12604 Kellogg Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12604 Kellogg Ave

12604 Kellogg Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

12604 Kellogg Avenue, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
A house that feels like home instantly upon entering.

Welcome to a bright and cozy home featuring dual pane windows, crown moulding, and recessed lighting throughout. This home has a living room, dining room and an enclosed patio. A master suite with two closet spaces and private restroom. Second bedroom features large closet spaces along with a custom-built wall shelf. The kitchen features a breakfast bar that opens up to the dining room. Refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher are all included. The laundry room includes washer and dryer. A/C and heater unit newly installed. Enjoy the big, beautiful yard with an abundance of mature fruit trees (avocado, orange, tangerine, fig, lemons, and grapefruit) or relax and unwind in the landscaped front yard next to the fountain. This beautiful home is conveniently located near the 60 freeway and close to shops and restaurants.

Available for move in January 2019. Showing and accepting applications now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12604 Kellogg Ave have any available units?
12604 Kellogg Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 12604 Kellogg Ave have?
Some of 12604 Kellogg Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12604 Kellogg Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12604 Kellogg Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12604 Kellogg Ave pet-friendly?
No, 12604 Kellogg Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 12604 Kellogg Ave offer parking?
No, 12604 Kellogg Ave does not offer parking.
Does 12604 Kellogg Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12604 Kellogg Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12604 Kellogg Ave have a pool?
No, 12604 Kellogg Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12604 Kellogg Ave have accessible units?
No, 12604 Kellogg Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12604 Kellogg Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12604 Kellogg Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with BalconiesChino Apartments with Parking
Chino Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CALa Habra, CA
Placentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CARedlands, CAGlendora, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside