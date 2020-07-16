All apartments in Chino Hills
Last updated September 4 2019 at 3:23 PM

6657 Canterbury Drive

6657 Canterbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6657 Canterbury Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

Don't miss this INCREDIBLE opportunity to live in this gorgeous, upgraded end unit condo in the highly desirable Hampton Court community of Chino Hills! Featuring ground level entry and a fantastic open floor plan,this condo is in pristine condition!! This unit also has the ATTACHED 1 car garage with DIRECT entry which is extremely desirable! The rent includes Water and Trash, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. Enjoy the vaulted ceilings,great open family room with warm and inviting fireplace,upgraded open kitchen with tasteful dark cabinetry,granite counters,stainless steel double sink, stainless steel microwave,gas range and dishwasher,truly an entertainers kitchen!! Also featuring recessed lighting in kitchen,eating area off the kitchen with plenty of space to entertain,very nice tile flooring and carpet throughout as well as custom neutral paint,great sized rooms,master bedroom with master bathroom and walk in closet,upgraded bathrooms,indoor laundry with additional cabinets for storage,private covered balcony,and SO MUCH MORE! The complex has beautifully landscaped grounds and includes a sparkling pool and spa with lounging and picnic areas as well as showers and restrooms,plenty of parking and walkways,and close proximity to freeways,parks,schools,shopping,entertainment and more!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6657 Canterbury Drive have any available units?
6657 Canterbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6657 Canterbury Drive have?
Some of 6657 Canterbury Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6657 Canterbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6657 Canterbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6657 Canterbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6657 Canterbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 6657 Canterbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6657 Canterbury Drive offers parking.
Does 6657 Canterbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6657 Canterbury Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6657 Canterbury Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6657 Canterbury Drive has a pool.
Does 6657 Canterbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 6657 Canterbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6657 Canterbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6657 Canterbury Drive has units with dishwashers.
