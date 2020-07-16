6657 Canterbury Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Don't miss this INCREDIBLE opportunity to live in this gorgeous, upgraded end unit condo in the highly desirable Hampton Court community of Chino Hills! Featuring ground level entry and a fantastic open floor plan,this condo is in pristine condition!! This unit also has the ATTACHED 1 car garage with DIRECT entry which is extremely desirable! The rent includes Water and Trash, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. Enjoy the vaulted ceilings,great open family room with warm and inviting fireplace,upgraded open kitchen with tasteful dark cabinetry,granite counters,stainless steel double sink, stainless steel microwave,gas range and dishwasher,truly an entertainers kitchen!! Also featuring recessed lighting in kitchen,eating area off the kitchen with plenty of space to entertain,very nice tile flooring and carpet throughout as well as custom neutral paint,great sized rooms,master bedroom with master bathroom and walk in closet,upgraded bathrooms,indoor laundry with additional cabinets for storage,private covered balcony,and SO MUCH MORE! The complex has beautifully landscaped grounds and includes a sparkling pool and spa with lounging and picnic areas as well as showers and restrooms,plenty of parking and walkways,and close proximity to freeways,parks,schools,shopping,entertainment and more!!