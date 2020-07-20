All apartments in Chino Hills
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM

4330 El Molino Boulevard

4330 El Molino Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4330 El Molino Boulevard, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
BRAND NEW CHINO HILLS HOME just completed and built with tons of upgrades! Spacious 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home with over 3000 sq ft of living space. Enter into high ceilings throughout the first floor allowing for lots of natural light and open space. Upgraded staircase with designer wrought iron inserts. Easy care wood laminate flooring throughout the downstairs with modern tile in the bathrooms and neutral colored carpeting upstairs. The gourmet kitchen offers quartz counter tops and back splash, stainless steel appliances, a large work space island and breakfast counter. Spacious living room with custom stone fireplace. Separate family roof offers tons of space to entertain with a full bathroom attached or could be used as a main floor master bedroom. Large downstairs bedroom is perfect for an in-laws suite. 2 separate HVAC systems allow you to individually control the upstairs and downstairs temperature. The upstairs master bedroom has plenty of space and the master bathroom has a double sink vanity, separate tiled shower stall and soaking tub. Water saving landscaping in the front yard. The backyard is ready to be landscaped with your "dream" entertainment area with room for a pool and spa, a bbq, patio, etc. Close to 99 Ranch, Costco, Sam's Club and "The Shoppes" in Chino Hills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4330 El Molino Boulevard have any available units?
4330 El Molino Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 4330 El Molino Boulevard have?
Some of 4330 El Molino Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4330 El Molino Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4330 El Molino Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4330 El Molino Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4330 El Molino Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 4330 El Molino Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4330 El Molino Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4330 El Molino Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4330 El Molino Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4330 El Molino Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4330 El Molino Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4330 El Molino Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4330 El Molino Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4330 El Molino Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4330 El Molino Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
