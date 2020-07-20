4330 El Molino Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

BRAND NEW CHINO HILLS HOME just completed and built with tons of upgrades! Spacious 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home with over 3000 sq ft of living space. Enter into high ceilings throughout the first floor allowing for lots of natural light and open space. Upgraded staircase with designer wrought iron inserts. Easy care wood laminate flooring throughout the downstairs with modern tile in the bathrooms and neutral colored carpeting upstairs. The gourmet kitchen offers quartz counter tops and back splash, stainless steel appliances, a large work space island and breakfast counter. Spacious living room with custom stone fireplace. Separate family roof offers tons of space to entertain with a full bathroom attached or could be used as a main floor master bedroom. Large downstairs bedroom is perfect for an in-laws suite. 2 separate HVAC systems allow you to individually control the upstairs and downstairs temperature. The upstairs master bedroom has plenty of space and the master bathroom has a double sink vanity, separate tiled shower stall and soaking tub. Water saving landscaping in the front yard. The backyard is ready to be landscaped with your "dream" entertainment area with room for a pool and spa, a bbq, patio, etc. Close to 99 Ranch, Costco, Sam's Club and "The Shoppes" in Chino Hills.