Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom in Chino Hills! Big front yard and backyard perfect for entertaining. No one behind you! Open kitchen, dining room and living room. New paint throughout the home. Washer and Dryer in Garage. Must See!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4030 Willow Lane have any available units?
4030 Willow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.