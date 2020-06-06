3180 Roma Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Stunning Vellano Estate, features 5 bedroom/6.5 baths. Breathtaking backyard view w/resort style pool/spa, terraced Patio areas, outdoor covered living area w/built in BBQ & dining bar. Separate outdoor cabana features fireplace & additional seating.

Highly upgraded interior features travertine/hardwood & upgraded carpeting, gorgeous built in cherry cabinetry in formal dining, family room,kitchen, master suite, office.. Crown molding, decorative custom light fixtures with whole house LED lights, customized wrought iron interior ornamentation/accent pieces. Dramatic formal entry w/curved wrought iron/wood stairway & soaring ceilings lead to elegant living room w/fireplace. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops, large center island, walk-in pantry, upgraded stainless steel appliances. Sumptuous master suite w/retreat area, fireplace, kitchenette, built ins, walk in closets, private balcony & spacious master bath w/center bath tub, separate oversized shower, dual sink & vanity areas, travertine floors. Upstairs bedrooms are w/walk in closets & private bathrooms. Upstairs bonus/recreation leads to large outdoor covered balcony, offering fabulous mountain views! Downstairs bedroom & office. Detached casitas w/bathroom & bedroom located off front courtyard.