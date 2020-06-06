All apartments in Chino Hills
Last updated May 12 2020 at 8:18 PM

3180 Roma Court

3180 Roma Court · No Longer Available
Location

3180 Roma Court, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Stunning Vellano Estate, features 5 bedroom/6.5 baths. Breathtaking backyard view w/resort style pool/spa, terraced Patio areas, outdoor covered living area w/built in BBQ & dining bar. Separate outdoor cabana features fireplace & additional seating.
Highly upgraded interior features travertine/hardwood & upgraded carpeting, gorgeous built in cherry cabinetry in formal dining, family room,kitchen, master suite, office.. Crown molding, decorative custom light fixtures with whole house LED lights, customized wrought iron interior ornamentation/accent pieces. Dramatic formal entry w/curved wrought iron/wood stairway & soaring ceilings lead to elegant living room w/fireplace. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops, large center island, walk-in pantry, upgraded stainless steel appliances. Sumptuous master suite w/retreat area, fireplace, kitchenette, built ins, walk in closets, private balcony & spacious master bath w/center bath tub, separate oversized shower, dual sink & vanity areas, travertine floors. Upstairs bedrooms are w/walk in closets & private bathrooms. Upstairs bonus/recreation leads to large outdoor covered balcony, offering fabulous mountain views! Downstairs bedroom & office. Detached casitas w/bathroom & bedroom located off front courtyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3180 Roma Court have any available units?
3180 Roma Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 3180 Roma Court have?
Some of 3180 Roma Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3180 Roma Court currently offering any rent specials?
3180 Roma Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3180 Roma Court pet-friendly?
No, 3180 Roma Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 3180 Roma Court offer parking?
Yes, 3180 Roma Court offers parking.
Does 3180 Roma Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3180 Roma Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3180 Roma Court have a pool?
Yes, 3180 Roma Court has a pool.
Does 3180 Roma Court have accessible units?
No, 3180 Roma Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3180 Roma Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3180 Roma Court has units with dishwashers.
