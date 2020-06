Amenities

granite counters garage fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters range Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful spacious home located in the heart of chino hills. The house has 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms, two car attached garage. Enter from the private iron gate to the front yard. Front door high ceiling with tile entry. Fireplace in living room, kitchen with granite counter tops, laminated floor. Upstairs with carpet. There is a small loft upstairs which can be used an office. Close to schools and markets. A Short drive to the 60/71/91.