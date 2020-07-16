Rent Calculator
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:19 AM
2313 Calle Bienvenida
2313 Calle Bienvenida
·
No Longer Available
Location
2313 Calle Bienvenida, Chino Hills, CA 91709
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Please call Mi Mi at (626)586-2228 for showing instructions and call Listing Agent Stephen at (626)664-4833 for questions for other details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2313 Calle Bienvenida have any available units?
2313 Calle Bienvenida doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chino Hills, CA
.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chino Hills Rent Report
.
Is 2313 Calle Bienvenida currently offering any rent specials?
2313 Calle Bienvenida is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 Calle Bienvenida pet-friendly?
No, 2313 Calle Bienvenida is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chino Hills
.
Does 2313 Calle Bienvenida offer parking?
No, 2313 Calle Bienvenida does not offer parking.
Does 2313 Calle Bienvenida have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2313 Calle Bienvenida does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 Calle Bienvenida have a pool?
No, 2313 Calle Bienvenida does not have a pool.
Does 2313 Calle Bienvenida have accessible units?
No, 2313 Calle Bienvenida does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 Calle Bienvenida have units with dishwashers?
No, 2313 Calle Bienvenida does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2313 Calle Bienvenida have units with air conditioning?
No, 2313 Calle Bienvenida does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
