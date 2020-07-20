2271 W Parkview Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

This 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths swimming pool house located at the corner the English Springs Park just behind the back yard, provided tree view, No house behind. the formal living room and formal dinning room with high ceiling with crown molding and ceramic tile flooring. the kitchen has changed newer cabinet with granite counter top, recessed light. the fireplace in family room has ceramic tile flooring and crown molding. four bedrooms all upstairs. the master bedroom has skylight very bright and clean. brand new painting entire house. brand new painting throughout house.

back yard has patio cover swimming pool & spa with excellent tree & park view. walking distance to elementary school. near shopping plaza & major shopping mall.