Last updated May 28 2019 at 9:55 AM

2271 W Parkview Lane

2271 Parkview Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2271 Parkview Ln, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
This 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths swimming pool house located at the corner the English Springs Park just behind the back yard, provided tree view, No house behind. the formal living room and formal dinning room with high ceiling with crown molding and ceramic tile flooring. the kitchen has changed newer cabinet with granite counter top, recessed light. the fireplace in family room has ceramic tile flooring and crown molding. four bedrooms all upstairs. the master bedroom has skylight very bright and clean. brand new painting entire house. brand new painting throughout house.
back yard has patio cover swimming pool & spa with excellent tree & park view. walking distance to elementary school. near shopping plaza & major shopping mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2271 W Parkview Lane have any available units?
2271 W Parkview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 2271 W Parkview Lane have?
Some of 2271 W Parkview Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2271 W Parkview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2271 W Parkview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2271 W Parkview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2271 W Parkview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 2271 W Parkview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2271 W Parkview Lane offers parking.
Does 2271 W Parkview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2271 W Parkview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2271 W Parkview Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2271 W Parkview Lane has a pool.
Does 2271 W Parkview Lane have accessible units?
No, 2271 W Parkview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2271 W Parkview Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2271 W Parkview Lane has units with dishwashers.
