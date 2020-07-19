All apartments in Chino Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18203 South th Avenue

18203 South Trail · No Longer Available
Location

18203 South Trail, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
It is a beautiful house with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.very spacious and in a quiet neighborhood.

About 5-10 min driving to westfield santa anita mall,racing horse,626 market,downtown arcadia,irwindale racing cars and city of hope monrovia.

15 Min to pasadena (rose bowl),huntington library,Azusa pacific university.There are many hikings areas.

Walk in distant to supermarket,banks,bakeries,restaurants.

About 40 min to Disneyland,beaches.

25-35 min to Universal Studio, Downtown LA,Dodgers, Chinatown,USC University.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18203 South th Avenue have any available units?
18203 South th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
Is 18203 South th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18203 South th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18203 South th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18203 South th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 18203 South th Avenue offer parking?
No, 18203 South th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 18203 South th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18203 South th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18203 South th Avenue have a pool?
No, 18203 South th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18203 South th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18203 South th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18203 South th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18203 South th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18203 South th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 18203 South th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
