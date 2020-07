Amenities

in unit laundry garage stainless steel pool hot tub microwave

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Cozy 3 bedroom single family townhouse, in the most desirable private community in Chino Hills. Excellent school district with walking distance to Butterfield Elementary school. High ceiling in living and dining room, stainless appliance, refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Community resident can enjoy access to the private swimming pool and spa provide you the comfort of resort living style. Must see!