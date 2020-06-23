16373 Oldenburg Drive

Amenities

This beautiful home has 5 bedrooms (master includes walk-in closet), 3 bathrooms, a 3 car attached garage, and 2780 sq. feet of living space. The house is very spacious and includes central air/heat, fireplace, and a large backyard perfect for entertaining. The home is located off Soquel Canyon and Butterfield Ranch in the City of Chino Hills.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified

UTILITIES: None. Tenant pays all

LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $75 monthly

PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo(s) w/applications