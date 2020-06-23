All apartments in Chino Hills
Find more places like 16373 Oldenburg Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
16373 Oldenburg Drive
Last updated March 17 2019 at 9:22 AM

16373 Oldenburg Drive

16373 Oldenburg Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16373 Oldenburg Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful home has 5 bedrooms (master includes walk-in closet), 3 bathrooms, a 3 car attached garage, and 2780 sq. feet of living space. The house is very spacious and includes central air/heat, fireplace, and a large backyard perfect for entertaining. The home is located off Soquel Canyon and Butterfield Ranch in the City of Chino Hills.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified
UTILITIES: None. Tenant pays all
LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $75 monthly
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo(s) w/applications

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16373 Oldenburg Drive have any available units?
16373 Oldenburg Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 16373 Oldenburg Drive have?
Some of 16373 Oldenburg Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16373 Oldenburg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16373 Oldenburg Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16373 Oldenburg Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16373 Oldenburg Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16373 Oldenburg Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16373 Oldenburg Drive offers parking.
Does 16373 Oldenburg Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16373 Oldenburg Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16373 Oldenburg Drive have a pool?
No, 16373 Oldenburg Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16373 Oldenburg Drive have accessible units?
No, 16373 Oldenburg Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16373 Oldenburg Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16373 Oldenburg Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Move Cross Country
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Summit
2400 Ridgeview Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Capriana at Chino Hills Apartments
16301 Butterfield Ranch Rd
Chino Hills, CA 91709

Similar Pages

Chino Hills 1 BedroomsChino Hills 2 Bedrooms
Chino Hills Apartments with GymChino Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA
Tustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles