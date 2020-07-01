16168 Saggio Ln, Chino Hills, CA is a condo home that contains 1,629 sq ft and was built in 2017. It contains 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Great School district. Huge kitchen and big rooms close to park. Come to see this house!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16168 Saggio Lane have any available units?
