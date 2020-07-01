All apartments in Chino Hills
16168 Saggio Lane

16168 Saggio Ln · No Longer Available
Location

16168 Saggio Ln, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
16168 Saggio Ln, Chino Hills, CA is a condo home that contains 1,629 sq ft and was built in 2017. It contains 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Great School district. Huge kitchen and big rooms close to park. Come to see this house!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16168 Saggio Lane have any available units?
16168 Saggio Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
Is 16168 Saggio Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16168 Saggio Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16168 Saggio Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16168 Saggio Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 16168 Saggio Lane offer parking?
No, 16168 Saggio Lane does not offer parking.
Does 16168 Saggio Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16168 Saggio Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16168 Saggio Lane have a pool?
No, 16168 Saggio Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16168 Saggio Lane have accessible units?
No, 16168 Saggio Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16168 Saggio Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16168 Saggio Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16168 Saggio Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16168 Saggio Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

