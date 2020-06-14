All apartments in Chino Hills
Find more places like 15762 Rolling Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
15762 Rolling Ridge Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

15762 Rolling Ridge Drive

15762 Rolling Ridge Drive · (626) 636-5577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chino Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15762 Rolling Ridge Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1651 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in Chino Hills with 1651 living sq. feet and central air/heat. Newer front door with brick accented entry. Updated decor includes attractive new laminate flooring throughout the whole house . The Kitchen remodel features butcher block wood counters, recessed lighting, gray toned cabinetry & subway white tile back splash. There is plentiful counter space to work and loads of storage. Family room leads to large enclosed sun room with ceiling fan, great for another entertaining space or play area . Home close to neighborhood parks and within minutes of local shopping and dining. Easy access to the 71 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15762 Rolling Ridge Drive have any available units?
15762 Rolling Ridge Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 15762 Rolling Ridge Drive have?
Some of 15762 Rolling Ridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15762 Rolling Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15762 Rolling Ridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15762 Rolling Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15762 Rolling Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 15762 Rolling Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 15762 Rolling Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15762 Rolling Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15762 Rolling Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15762 Rolling Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 15762 Rolling Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15762 Rolling Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 15762 Rolling Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15762 Rolling Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15762 Rolling Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 15762 Rolling Ridge Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Capriana at Chino Hills Apartments
16301 Butterfield Ranch Rd
Chino Hills, CA 91709

Similar Pages

Chino Hills 1 BedroomsChino Hills 2 Bedrooms
Chino Hills Apartments with GymChino Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA
Tustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity