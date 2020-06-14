15762 Rolling Ridge Drive

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in Chino Hills with 1651 living sq. feet and central air/heat. Newer front door with brick accented entry. Updated decor includes attractive new laminate flooring throughout the whole house . The Kitchen remodel features butcher block wood counters, recessed lighting, gray toned cabinetry & subway white tile back splash. There is plentiful counter space to work and loads of storage. Family room leads to large enclosed sun room with ceiling fan, great for another entertaining space or play area . Home close to neighborhood parks and within minutes of local shopping and dining. Easy access to the 71 freeway.