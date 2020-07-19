15726 Altamira Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

STUNNING single family home for rent. This home is absolutely beautiful with all the upgrades that include: EVERYTHING NEW: Tile floors in kitchen, wood floors in the main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms, interior paint, kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, recessed lights, crown molding, upgraded bathrooms with custom tiles and fixtures, double pane energy efficient windows, ceiling fans in the bedrooms, and a showroom finish on the garage floor. The property also offers cathedral ceilings, lots of cabinet space, walk in closet in the master, and 2 fire places (One in the living room and one in the master bedroom). Located off Peyton Dr and Woodview Rd in the city of Chino Hills.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified

UTILITIES: Tenant responsible for all utilities

LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $60 monthly

PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo(s) w/application