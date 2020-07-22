15649 Altamira Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

FOR LEASE Welcome to this magnificent Chino Hills home located in the quiet, friendly and highly desirable Panorama neighborhood. 1,482 sq. ft. surrounds 3 bedrooms & 2-½ baths. Huge master suite is situated on the main floor and features a wonderful walk-in closet and access to the back patio. The master bath features a dual sink vanity, tiled tub surround and skylight. The secondary bedrooms are located on the second floor and share large bathroom with granite counter top and tiled tub surround. The remodeled kitchen features canned lighting, dark cabinetry, granite counter tops with decorative tiled backsplash, free standing gas range, microwave hood, stainless steel sink and the refrigerator is included. The kitchen also features counter top seating. The living room and dining room feature a three sided fireplace and access to the back patio. Laundry area is in the 2 car garage and includes a washer and dryer. Lush lawn areas and planters in the front and back. There’s also a covered patio which is great for barbecuing and entertaining, all with a view. There’s lots of storage space under the staircase and in the upstairs hallway. The interior has been freshly painted and newly carpeted. Minimum 1 year lease, no waterbeds, no smoking inside, NO pets.