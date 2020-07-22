All apartments in Chino Hills
15649 Altamira Drive
15649 Altamira Drive

15649 Altamira Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15649 Altamira Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
FOR LEASE Welcome to this magnificent Chino Hills home located in the quiet, friendly and highly desirable Panorama neighborhood. 1,482 sq. ft. surrounds 3 bedrooms & 2-½ baths. Huge master suite is situated on the main floor and features a wonderful walk-in closet and access to the back patio. The master bath features a dual sink vanity, tiled tub surround and skylight. The secondary bedrooms are located on the second floor and share large bathroom with granite counter top and tiled tub surround. The remodeled kitchen features canned lighting, dark cabinetry, granite counter tops with decorative tiled backsplash, free standing gas range, microwave hood, stainless steel sink and the refrigerator is included. The kitchen also features counter top seating. The living room and dining room feature a three sided fireplace and access to the back patio. Laundry area is in the 2 car garage and includes a washer and dryer. Lush lawn areas and planters in the front and back. There’s also a covered patio which is great for barbecuing and entertaining, all with a view. There’s lots of storage space under the staircase and in the upstairs hallway. The interior has been freshly painted and newly carpeted. Minimum 1 year lease, no waterbeds, no smoking inside, NO pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15649 Altamira Drive have any available units?
15649 Altamira Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 15649 Altamira Drive have?
Some of 15649 Altamira Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15649 Altamira Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15649 Altamira Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15649 Altamira Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15649 Altamira Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 15649 Altamira Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15649 Altamira Drive offers parking.
Does 15649 Altamira Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15649 Altamira Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15649 Altamira Drive have a pool?
No, 15649 Altamira Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15649 Altamira Drive have accessible units?
No, 15649 Altamira Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15649 Altamira Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15649 Altamira Drive has units with dishwashers.
