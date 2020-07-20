15050 Avenida De Las Flores

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Good Location, Beautiful house. & Big house, 1991 Built. ***** 3190 Sqft. Total 4 Bedrooms, 3 bathrooms (one bed one bath downstairs) plus a large loft upstairs. **** This beautiful and well-maintained home features Double-door entry, hardwood flooring in living room and family room., crown moldings. *** The gourmet kitchen upgraded with custom cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lights, ceramic tile. Cathedral ceiling in family room. **** Custom wood shutters and window blinds. Upgraded Berber carpet upstairs. **** Large loft on the second floor. ***** Master bedroom with retreat area and has access to a well-built balcony. Cul-de-sac location, private and quiet. **** Very nice neighborhood, **** close to parks and schools. **** Must see, you will like it. ,