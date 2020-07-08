Amenities

14980 SANDALWOOD LN CHINO HILLS 91709 (3 BED + DEN / 2 BATH) - Located in a quiet Chino Hills neighborhood,Sandalwood Dr is your next home. Offering 3 bedrooms plus a den that can be used a 4th bedroom. Enter immediately into the large living room complete with a cozy fireplace and beautiful wood flooring throughout. The living room is open to the dining area and the kitchen is a great place for the family to gather . The slider off the living room area exits to the large covered patio and beautiful backyard, great for summer barbecues. The master bedroom has its own private attached bath and large closet. Shopping and dining is a close walk away. All located in the desirable city of Chino Hills.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Unified School District

UTILITIES: 150.00/monthly for use of solar.Tenant Responsible for remaining utilities

LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $100.00 /month for gardener

PET POLICY:Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo(s) with applications



