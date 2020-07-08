All apartments in Chino Hills
Find more places like 14980 Sandalwood Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
14980 Sandalwood Ln
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

14980 Sandalwood Ln

14980 Sandlewood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14980 Sandlewood Lane, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
14980 SANDALWOOD LN CHINO HILLS 91709 (3 BED + DEN / 2 BATH) - Located in a quiet Chino Hills neighborhood,Sandalwood Dr is your next home. Offering 3 bedrooms plus a den that can be used a 4th bedroom. Enter immediately into the large living room complete with a cozy fireplace and beautiful wood flooring throughout. The living room is open to the dining area and the kitchen is a great place for the family to gather . The slider off the living room area exits to the large covered patio and beautiful backyard, great for summer barbecues. The master bedroom has its own private attached bath and large closet. Shopping and dining is a close walk away. All located in the desirable city of Chino Hills.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Unified School District
UTILITIES: 150.00/monthly for use of solar.Tenant Responsible for remaining utilities
LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $100.00 /month for gardener
PET POLICY:Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo(s) with applications

(RLNE5687531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14980 Sandalwood Ln have any available units?
14980 Sandalwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 14980 Sandalwood Ln have?
Some of 14980 Sandalwood Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14980 Sandalwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14980 Sandalwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14980 Sandalwood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 14980 Sandalwood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 14980 Sandalwood Ln offer parking?
No, 14980 Sandalwood Ln does not offer parking.
Does 14980 Sandalwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14980 Sandalwood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14980 Sandalwood Ln have a pool?
No, 14980 Sandalwood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 14980 Sandalwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 14980 Sandalwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14980 Sandalwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 14980 Sandalwood Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Capriana at Chino Hills Apartments
16301 Butterfield Ranch Rd
Chino Hills, CA 91709

Similar Pages

Chino Hills 1 BedroomsChino Hills 2 Bedrooms
Chino Hills Apartments with GymChino Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA
Tustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles