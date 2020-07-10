All apartments in Chino Hills
Find more places like 13426 Ashcroft Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
13426 Ashcroft Court
Last updated May 31 2020 at 1:11 AM

13426 Ashcroft Court

13426 Ashcroft Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13426 Ashcroft Court, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful, remodeled Chino Hills home is ready for you! Located on the end of a very quiet cup-de-sac this home has amazing curb appeal. As you enter you will appreciate the lovely wood laminate floors and high ceilings. The large windows are a show stopper and immediately draw your eye to the backyard view. With no neighbors to the back, the view is gorgeous! The kitchen has been opened up into the dining room providing a great floor plan for entertaining. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms including the master suite. The master is completed by a private bathroom with dual vanity and 2 closets! 2 more bedrooms and a second bath can also be found on the second floor. This home also features an attached 2 car garage with plenty of storage space. Don't forget the beautiful backyard. The covered patio and lush green lawn make this home complete. Located close to shopping and freeways and within the desirable Chino Valley Unified School District, this home is sure to rent quickly!

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified
UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities
LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $75 monthly for gardener.
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo with application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13426 Ashcroft Court have any available units?
13426 Ashcroft Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 13426 Ashcroft Court have?
Some of 13426 Ashcroft Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13426 Ashcroft Court currently offering any rent specials?
13426 Ashcroft Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13426 Ashcroft Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 13426 Ashcroft Court is pet friendly.
Does 13426 Ashcroft Court offer parking?
Yes, 13426 Ashcroft Court offers parking.
Does 13426 Ashcroft Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13426 Ashcroft Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13426 Ashcroft Court have a pool?
No, 13426 Ashcroft Court does not have a pool.
Does 13426 Ashcroft Court have accessible units?
No, 13426 Ashcroft Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13426 Ashcroft Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 13426 Ashcroft Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Capriana at Chino Hills Apartments
16301 Butterfield Ranch Rd
Chino Hills, CA 91709

Similar Pages

Chino Hills 1 BedroomsChino Hills 2 Bedrooms
Chino Hills Apartments with BalconyChino Hills Apartments with Parking
Chino Hills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA
Tustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles