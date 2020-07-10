13426 Ashcroft Court

Amenities

Beautiful, remodeled Chino Hills home is ready for you! Located on the end of a very quiet cup-de-sac this home has amazing curb appeal. As you enter you will appreciate the lovely wood laminate floors and high ceilings. The large windows are a show stopper and immediately draw your eye to the backyard view. With no neighbors to the back, the view is gorgeous! The kitchen has been opened up into the dining room providing a great floor plan for entertaining. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms including the master suite. The master is completed by a private bathroom with dual vanity and 2 closets! 2 more bedrooms and a second bath can also be found on the second floor. This home also features an attached 2 car garage with plenty of storage space. Don't forget the beautiful backyard. The covered patio and lush green lawn make this home complete. Located close to shopping and freeways and within the desirable Chino Valley Unified School District, this home is sure to rent quickly!



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified

UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities

LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $75 monthly for gardener.

PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo with application.