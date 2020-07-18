All apartments in Cathedral City
Home
/
Cathedral City, CA
/
69292 Doral Way
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

69292 Doral Way

69292 Doral Way · No Longer Available
Location

69292 Doral Way, Cathedral City, CA 92234
Tapestry

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
69292 Doral Way Available 08/17/20 69292 Doral Way - *Tenant Occupied*
Available for Showings August 10th

This single level five bedroom two bathroom is located in the North end of Cathedral City near 30th Avenue. One block from James Workman Middle School.

Large living room, open kitchen & family room with fireplace. Two car garage, pool and grass area. Close to shopping, schools, restaurants and minutes from downtown Palm Springs. Approx. 1756 sq. ft. Small dogs & cats are allowed.

Frequently Asked Questions:

STATUS: Occupied
AVAILABILITY DATE: 8/10/2020
PET RESTRICTIONS: Small dogs & cats okay
MOVE-IN FEE: 1st months rent & Security deposit
APPLICATION FEE: $35.00 Per Adult (18+)

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Schedule showing at

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
Hit Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

All applicants must have the following:

1. Verifiable monthly income of 2.5 times the monthly rent
2. No Prior evictions of felonies
3. Good rental history
4. Application fee is $35.00 per person over the age of 18. This fee is non-refundable.
5. Credit Score of 650 or higher

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS: Must meet all requirements & Be approved by Owner
*LEASE DURATION: 1 year Lease option

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Please inquire

• Property Description Details •

GARAGE/PARKING : 2 Car Garage
*KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, Microwave,Dishwasher,
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Pool and landscaping services
YEAR BUILT: 1995
YARD: Private yard

(RLNE3498612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69292 Doral Way have any available units?
69292 Doral Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cathedral City, CA.
What amenities does 69292 Doral Way have?
Some of 69292 Doral Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69292 Doral Way currently offering any rent specials?
69292 Doral Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69292 Doral Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 69292 Doral Way is pet friendly.
Does 69292 Doral Way offer parking?
Yes, 69292 Doral Way offers parking.
Does 69292 Doral Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69292 Doral Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69292 Doral Way have a pool?
Yes, 69292 Doral Way has a pool.
Does 69292 Doral Way have accessible units?
No, 69292 Doral Way does not have accessible units.
Does 69292 Doral Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 69292 Doral Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 69292 Doral Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 69292 Doral Way does not have units with air conditioning.
