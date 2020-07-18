Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking pool garage

69292 Doral Way Available 08/17/20 69292 Doral Way - *Tenant Occupied*

Available for Showings August 10th



This single level five bedroom two bathroom is located in the North end of Cathedral City near 30th Avenue. One block from James Workman Middle School.



Large living room, open kitchen & family room with fireplace. Two car garage, pool and grass area. Close to shopping, schools, restaurants and minutes from downtown Palm Springs. Approx. 1756 sq. ft. Small dogs & cats are allowed.



Frequently Asked Questions:



STATUS: Occupied

AVAILABILITY DATE: 8/10/2020

PET RESTRICTIONS: Small dogs & cats okay

MOVE-IN FEE: 1st months rent & Security deposit

APPLICATION FEE: $35.00 Per Adult (18+)



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Schedule showing at



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

Hit Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee



All applicants must have the following:



1. Verifiable monthly income of 2.5 times the monthly rent

2. No Prior evictions of felonies

3. Good rental history

4. Application fee is $35.00 per person over the age of 18. This fee is non-refundable.

5. Credit Score of 650 or higher



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS: Must meet all requirements & Be approved by Owner

*LEASE DURATION: 1 year Lease option



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Please inquire



GARAGE/PARKING : 2 Car Garage

*KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, Microwave,Dishwasher,

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Pool and landscaping services

YEAR BUILT: 1995

YARD: Private yard



