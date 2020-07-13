/
pet friendly apartments
44 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Cathedral City, CA
27205 Landau Blvd
27205 Landau Boulevard, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1727 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Contemporary 3 bed/2 bath beautifully FURNISHED/UNFURNISHED home! - AVAILABLE NOW! This vibrant and chic 3 bedroom private residence includes a spacious yard inclusive to your very own PRIVATE POOL and is ready for an immediate long
67760 Rio Vista Drive
67760 Rio Vista Drive, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1590 sqft
- Please call with inquiries or to schedule a showing at (909) 240-3280. Single story home offers great fit and finish with fresh paint and neutral tile flooring.
Cathedral Canyon Country Club
68443 Paseo Real
68443 Paseo Real, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1371 sqft
Cathedral Canyon Country Club - Located in the heart of Cathedral City is this stunning condominium in a gated golf course community. Amenities everywhere plus a clubhouse restaurant! A beautiful 18-hole course with greenbelt nearly everywhere.
29131 Isleta Court
29131 Isleta Court, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1177 sqft
Desert Princess Golf & Poolside Paradise - **We are currently seeking tenants for the available monthly and/or weekly rental periods referenced below ** 2020 Monthly / Weekly Seasonal Rent Rates: April: $2,100 / $1,430 May - October: $2,100/
530 Via Assisi
530 Via Assisi, Cathedral City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
1994 sqft
This lovely large 4 bedroom 3 bath unfurnished home with attached 2 car garage in the beautiful community of Campanile is ready for an immediate long term lease.
Tapestry
69292 Doral Way
69292 Doral Way, Cathedral City, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1756 sqft
69292 Doral Way Available 08/17/20 69292 Doral Way - *Tenant Occupied* Available for Showings August 10th This single level five bedroom two bathroom is located in the North end of Cathedral City near 30th Avenue.
Results within 1 mile of Cathedral City
Los Cocos
37882 Los Cocos Drive
37882 Los Cocos Drive West, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1872 sqft
Completely renovated &, elegantly furnished, comfortable home.
Melody Ranch
2488 Miramonte Cir W #A
2488 Mira Monte Circle West, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1180 sqft
2488 Miramonte Cir W #A Available 08/01/20 Canyon Sands Seasonal/Monthly Rental Villa - Fully furnished level 2 bedroom, 2 bath, desirable 'A' villa with high open beamed ceilings. Private patio/yard w/BBQ.
Results within 5 miles of Cathedral City
Los Compadres
Desert Flower
2500 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
975 sqft
At Desert Flower, our goal is to make our residents smile. And, all modesty aside, we do this pretty well. Matter of fact, our residents rated us 5 plus Stars for service, in a recent nationwide survey.
Sonora Sunrise
1934 Grand Bahama Drive
1934 Grand Bahama Drive East, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1391 sqft
Modern, Bright and Clean. This swinging 1972 condo has all the groovy of classic Palm Springs. Fully furnished in stylish decor and just steps away from the pool. Mountain views abound in the front of the home and around the pool/Jacuzzi.
Rancho Mirage
71479 San Gorgonio Rd.
71479 San Gorgonio Road, Rancho Mirage, CA
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
2417 sqft
Rancho Mirage Vacation Home - Luxurious Modern Desert Oasis DREAM GETAWAY! - Book your dream desert getaway today! Available short or long term. Fully equipped to accommodate 12 guests. Gorgeous modern open floor plan.
Sonora Sunrise
1009 St Lucia Circle
1009 Saint Lucia Circle, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1576 sqft
SEASONAL AVAILABLE!! Well maintained condo in the Sunrise Villas of South Palm Springs. Unit features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths including an office space. Washer and dryer are located inside the unit with direct access to the garage.
41655 Navarre Court
41655 Navarre Court, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1514 sqft
Great central Palm Desert location within the gated community of Casablanca. Light and open with high ceilings with tasteful prior updates to kitchens and baths. Open green area beyond enclosed back patio. Garage parking accommodates 2 cars.
Palm Springs Villas
675 Los Felices Cir N #J115
675 N Los Felices Cir W, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
Palm Springs Villas II #115 - Ground Floor, faces Pool, Amazing Mountain Views, Parking Steps Away. Welcome to your home-away-from-home, a pleasant and quiet ground floor unit at Palm Springs Villas II.
Baristo
233 Villorrio Drive East #33
233 Villorrio Drive East, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1521 sqft
2 Bedroom Gem of A Home in Villorrio! - This is a gem of a home close to Downtown Palm Springs offering mountain views and homey vibes. You'll walk into your private courtyard with steps leading directly to living area with high ceilings.
Uptown Palm Springs
4141 Sadao Court
4141 Sadao Ct, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2060 sqft
Brand New Pool Home in Escena! - **Seasonal rental is not available to rent during shelter-in place mandate.
Sunrise Country Club
3 La Cerra Circle
3 La Cerra Circle, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1320 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath 1320 sq. ft. Located on the 9th fairway in a nice cul-de-sac close to the main entrance. Pool just one unit away and just a block away from the clubhouse. Open floor plan with great natural light and courtyard entry.
Desert Hot Springs East
12585 Maui Way
12585 Maui Way, Desert Hot Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing Furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Desert Hot Springs. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, and wifi and utilities .
Desert Hot Springs
66618 Acoma Ave. #1
66618 Acoma Avenue, Desert Hot Springs, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
814 sqft
Cute 1 bedroom, 2 bath - Cute 1 bedroom, 2 bath, perfect roommate setup. Large bedroom with bath and large living area with bath and nice size kitchen. Tenant pays electric only, Landlord pays water, trash & gas.
Araby Commons
1881 S Araby Dr Unit 23
1881 Araby Drive, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2184 sqft
Short Term Rental ... Call for Rates. Located in popular Coco Cabana on Fee Land in South Palm Springs, this spacious 2BR/2Bath renovated, end unit condo boasts 2184 sq. ft.
421 N Farrell Dr
421 North Farrell Drive, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1375 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL (3 Day Minimum)... PS ID# of 3695 NEW LISTING OF REMODELED PROPERTY! Enjoy mountain views, beautiful sunrises and gorgeous sunsets from the backyard pool and jacuzzi and most every room.
Four Seasons
2314 Savanna Way
2314 Savanna Way, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2023 sqft
This Four Seasons Gated Community Property has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths! This bright & open floor plan allows for ease of use and will provide a great long term stay or shorter respite while you visit all of the features of Coachella Valley.
Four Seasons
1344 Esperanza Trl
1344 Esperanza Trail, Palm Springs, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2637 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL!!! 30-Day Minimum! CALL FOR SPECIALS THRU SEPTEMBER 2019!! This 4-bedroom 3 bath home is located in the FOUR SEASONS Community of Palm Springs! With picturesque views of the mountains, patio, and private swimming pool.
210 Madrid Ave
210 Madrid Avenue, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1347 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL (30+ Days Minimum) Monterey CC at its finest! Views Galore!! Enter to a private landscaped gated courtyard, that draws you toward the open and airy living and dining areas. Vaulted ceiling, Open air Atrium.
