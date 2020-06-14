/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 PM
30 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cathedral City, CA
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
28386 Desert Princess Drive
28386 Desert Princess Drive, Cathedral City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
851 sqft
Beautifully Furnished seasonal rental. 1 bedroom 2 bath condo in the lovely Desert Princess Community. Beautiful views of the Golf course, upgraded kitchen, floors and bathrooms.
1 of 4
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
69333 E. Palm Canyon Dr. #47
69333 East Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
475 sqft
Desert Cove Gem - Property Id: 234923 Modern Furnished Turnkey ready park model in quiet 55+ community in a beautiful mountain cove in Cathedral City. Short term or long term lease. All utilities are included. Wi-fi provided.
Results within 1 mile of Cathedral City
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25
70100 Mirage Cove Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
763 sqft
70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25 Available 07/10/20 Rancho Mirage, Upgraded 1 bedroom with 2 CAR GARAGE AND ALL APPLIANCES! - This is a great unit in the Highly Desirable boutique community of Small Mountain.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
5301 E Waverly Drive
5301 East Waverly Drive, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
887 sqft
Long term or seasonal available.. Seasonal rates vary, long term at $1,450/month. Call for seasonal rates.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
5300 E Waverly Drive
5300 East Waverly Drive, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
711 sqft
Long term unfurnished. Available after 06/15. This upstairs 1 bedroom 2 baths unit offers all: newer kitchen appliances including washer and dryer. Spacious balcony with a pool view.
Results within 5 miles of Cathedral City
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:53am
Downtown Palm Springs
7 Units Available
La Ventana
300 S Calle El Segundo, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
460 sqft
Reflecting a passion for luxury and stylishness, the residences at La Ventana Apartments present a compelling portrait of refined apartment living nestled in a well-kept location.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Araby Commons
9 Units Available
Villas Boutique
1700 S Araby Dr, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,479
768 sqft
Spacious apartments have plush carpet and breakfast bars. Enjoy beautiful mountain views from your patio or balcony. Several bus stops are located near your apartment.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3617 Quiet Side St
3617 Quiet Side Street, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
833 sqft
3617 Quiet Side St Available 08/01/20 Palermo,unfurnished,Long Term - Beautiful 1 bedroom condo with wonderful mountain views in the gated 2007 community of Palermo,off Indian Canyon in Palm Springs! Enjoy dramatic modern architecture,
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Desert Hot Springs East
1 Unit Available
12960 Agua Cayendo Rd Unit B
12960 Agua Cayendo Road, Desert Hot Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
Unit B Agua Cayendo - Property Id: 300222 Desert Hot Springs CA Bungalow. Natural gas oven. Occupant pays their own metered Electric and Gas bill to the power company. Gas hook ups available for a dryer. Landlord pays water, sewage and trash.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Racquet Club West
1 Unit Available
NB 575 North Villa Court Unit 207
575 North Villa Court, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
589 sqft
Remolded 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Condo with Great Mountain Views! - Welcome Home to your charming 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Condo! COMING SOON! UNFURNISHED! This Condo has recently been remolded and is ready for move in! All appliances are included.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Palm Springs Villas
1 Unit Available
701 N Los Felices Circle West L116
701 Los Felices Circle West, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
589 sqft
Palm Springs Villas II L116 - Palm Springs Villas Unfurnished Frequently Asked Questions: STATUS: Occupied AVAILABILITY DATE: 6/1/2020 PET RESTRICTIONS: ****Cats and small dogs**** SMOKING: Non-Smoking MOVE-IN FEE: 1st Months Rent & Security
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Racquet Club West
1 Unit Available
2825 Los Felices Rd Unit 208
2825 North Los Felices Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
580 sqft
PS Villas I #208 - APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY): Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Hit Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee All applicants must have the
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
401 S. El Cielo Rd., #111
401 South El Cielo Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
768 sqft
Desert La Palme. Long Term,Furnished. - Central Palm Springs location.Fully furnished.Close to four restaurants,deli and airport. Level throughout in quiet South /East corner. A few steps to pool/spa and tennis.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
400 N. Sunrise Way, #251
400 North Sunrise Way, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
850 sqft
Palm Springs 1 bedroom condo, fully equipped! - COMING SOON in 45 DAY OR LESS! This lovely 2nd floor condo is a really well laid out 1 bedroom condo with lovely upgrades.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1655 E. Palm Canyon Drive, #209
1655 East Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
750 sqft
Beautiful Palm Springs Condo - **Coming Soon** This amazing 1 bedroom 1 bath unit is simply stunning, It comes fully furnished with exquisite furnishings.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Midtown Palm Springs
1 Unit Available
222 N Calle El Segundo Apt 529
222 North Calle El Segundo, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
653 sqft
Palm Springs Vacation ID: 7161 See additional rates below. Plaza Villas condo (1 Bed / 1 Bath) available Short Term Rental. Downtown designer condo with loads of upgrades.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Baristo
1 Unit Available
280 S Avenida Caballeros
280 South Avenida Caballeros, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
1082 sqft
Seasonal Rental with Incredible Views & Elegant Upgrades! Welcome to Caballeros Estates! The epitome of downtown Palm Springs living, this gorgeous 1 BR +Den 1.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Sunrise Country Club
1 Unit Available
101 La Cerra Drive
101 La Cerra Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
882 sqft
1 bedroom, 1.5 bath - This furnished vacation rental in Rancho Mirage is completely renovated with one of the most coveted views in Sunrise Country Club.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Palm Springs Villas
1 Unit Available
2809 E Los Felices Circle
2809 Los Felices Circle West, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
589 sqft
This treanquil Ground Floor Corner unit condo is ready for you to bring you clothes and relax. It is offered Furnished currently but can be unfurnished if needed as well.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Sunrise Country Club
1 Unit Available
43 La Ronda Drive
43 La Rhonda Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
854 sqft
Turnkey furnished,spectacular views, VERY CLEAN 1 BR, 1.5 Ba in very desireable Sunrise C.C. Lovely neutral colors, tasteful furnishings throughout. Sofa bed in living area. 1 car garage w/storage.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Racquet Club West
1 Unit Available
2860 Los Felices Road
2860 North Los Felices Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
589 sqft
November, December 2019 & January 2020 still available. April & May 2020 still available. Summer rates will start June 1, 2020.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Downtown Palm Springs
1 Unit Available
470 S Calle Encilia
470 South Calle Encilia, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
568 sqft
Great 1 bedroom condo at the Biarritz. Close to downtown, this condo has covered gated parking, laundry in the building, 2 patios, one overlooking the pool and tennis. Close to everything Palm Springs has to offer...dining shopping and nightlife.
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Sunrise Country Club
1 Unit Available
42 La Ronda Drive
42 La Rhonda Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
882 sqft
A unique opportunity to be able to rent a 'turn-key' furnished stunning home in Sunrise county club. Available for long term starting June 1st. Best applicant gets the home. Call today to schedule an appointment.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Racquet Club West
1 Unit Available
470 N Villa Court
470 North Villa Court, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
589 sqft
Upgraded unfurnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom top floor corner unit condo. Best location in the building with an extra dining room window providing extra light within and spectacular mountain views.
Similar Pages
Cathedral City 1 BedroomsCathedral City 2 BedroomsCathedral City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCathedral City 3 BedroomsCathedral City Apartments with Balcony
Cathedral City Apartments with GarageCathedral City Apartments with GymCathedral City Apartments with ParkingCathedral City Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Moreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CASan Bernardino, CAPalm Springs, CALake Elsinore, CAWildomar, CAMenifee, CA
Highland, CAPalm Desert, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CAPerris, CADesert Hot Springs, CA