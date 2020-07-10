/
apartments with washer dryer
120 Apartments for rent in Cathedral City, CA with washer-dryer
27205 Landau Blvd
27205 Landau Boulevard, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1727 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Contemporary 3 bed/2 bath beautifully FURNISHED/UNFURNISHED home! - AVAILABLE NOW! This vibrant and chic 3 bedroom private residence includes a spacious yard inclusive to your very own PRIVATE POOL and is ready for an immediate long
31200 Landau
31200 Landau Blvd, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
949 sqft
Take a look! 2 bedroom/2 bath condo is just steps to 2 pools, 2 spas and exercise room! Beautiful quartz counter top & all new cabinets in kitchen. Tile flooring in dining and baths. New carpet in the living room and bedrooms.
Cathedral Canyon Country Club
35200 Cathedral Canyon Drive
35200 Cathedral Canyon Dr, Cathedral City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1335 sqft
Available 4/1/2020 through 12/1/2020. Well maintained and very comfortably furnished. You will certainly enjoy your stay. King bed in Master which is en suite. Two day beds in guest can sleep four with 3/4 bath and stall shower across the hall.
32505 Candlewood Drive
32505 Candlewood Drive, Cathedral City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
848 sqft
2bed / 2 bath Upper floor condominium. Quiet complex in Central Cathedral City. Convienient location , centrally located to Palm Springs - Rancho Mirage and Downtown Cathedral City. For Long Term Lease
Palm Springs Country Club Estates
14 Lakeview Circle
14 Lakeview Circle, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1152 sqft
Location, location, location. 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condominium. Close to shopping public transit stops, schools and golf courses. The property is conveniently located near the Palm Springs Air Port and has community pools outdoor space and a lake.
530 Via Assisi
530 Via Assisi, Cathedral City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
1994 sqft
This lovely large 4 bedroom 3 bath unfurnished home with attached 2 car garage in the beautiful community of Campanile is ready for an immediate long term lease.
Tuscany
92 Via San Marco
92 Via San Marco, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2803 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom Seasonal in Tuscany! - Come experience this gorgeous seasonal South Facing pool home! This is the largest floor plan in the community and includes tile floors, large chefs kitchen with beautiful island overlooking the open living
5300 E Waverly Drive #B4
5300 East Waverly Drive, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Seasonal 1Bed with a Den in Palm Springs Golf and Tennis - **Unit not available to rent during shelter-in place mandate.
Demuth Park West
3861 E Camino San Miguel
3861 E Camino San Miguel, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1500 sqft
Beautiful mid-century style home behind the red door! The property is completely enclosed and gated for your quiet enjoyment. This pristine vacation rental has lovely lush landscaping in your private courtyard.
Mission Hills Country Club
369 Wimbledon Drive
369 Wimbledon Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1535 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bathroom unit in Mission Hills Country Club. This home faces east across the large lake and is located adjacent to the community pool. The home has been upgraded throughout with granite countertops and flat screen tvs.
Los Cocos
69940 Los Cocos Court
69940 Los Cocos Court, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2367 sqft
So much room to stretch out and relax in this 3 BR, 3 BA home on 2 stories, graciously furnished in antiques. Wake up in the huge upstairs master suite to a stunning panoramic view of the mountains.
Los Cocos
37882 Los Cocos Drive
37882 Los Cocos Drive West, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1872 sqft
Completely renovated &, elegantly furnished, comfortable home.
Legacy
253 Loch Lomond Road
253 Loch Lomond Road, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2452 sqft
SPECTACULAR LUXURY HOME BEHIND THE GATES OF MISSION HILLS CC - 3 BR + Den (can be 4th BR) includes DETACHED huge beautifully appointed CASITA on the Gary Player Course, 17th hole, private pool/spa, Fire Pit, Bocce Ball Court, Outdoor
Legacy
104 Loch Lomond Road
104 Loch Lomond Road, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
3662 sqft
Summertime rate advertised. Relax & Treat Yourself... The Ultimate Opportunity To Have An Exclusive Vacation Villa Overlooking Lake, Green, Fairway & Mountain Views at Mission Hills CC in Rancho Mirage! Available now! Oppulent 3 BD/3.
4271 Palladio CT.
4271 Palladio Court, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1972 sqft
Beautiful Home - Escena, Unfurnished - Property Id: 309278 Modern with multiple upgrades, single level, 2 bedroom with office/den, single-family home at Escena, Palm Springs. High ceilings and clerestory throughout.
Mira Vista
54 Via Bella
54 Via Bella, Rancho Mirage, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,250
2724 sqft
Leased 1/17 - 4/17/2020. Recently Remodeled. Gorgeous Serano plan with stunning lake, fairway and mountain views. Located on the 8th green of the highly regarded Gary Player course.
48 Scenic Crest Trail
48 Scenic Crest Trail, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
4811 sqft
Wow! wow! wow! Enjoy the panoramic view of the city lights in the night and the Desert during the day! This gorgeous home is immaculate in every aspect and has an open and spacious feel throughout.
Vista Mirage
15 Vista Mirage Way
15 Vista Mirage Way, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2307 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Mediterranean Marvel! Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Rancho Mirage! Incredibly comfortable fit for royalty.
Legacy
277 Loch Lomond Road
277 Loch Lomond Road, Rancho Mirage, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2491 sqft
Welcome to your gorgeous Mediterranean fully furnished desert home in desirable Mission Hills Country Club with ultra stylish carefully thought out designer details & elegant high end finishes.
Mission Hills Country Club
507 Desert West Drive
507 Desert West Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2300 sqft
Live where the Golf & Tennis Pros stay! This is one of the best available properties in MHCC. Right on the beautiful golf course and live like a member at this great club. Upgraded property. Golf cart included. Smart TV's, WIFI.
69604 Heather Way
69604 Heather Way, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
966 sqft
Centrally located in the gated community of Rancho Mirage Resort! This development has pools, spa's and tennis courts.This condo has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and NEW Carpet throughout.
Araby Commons
Villas Boutique
1700 S Araby Dr, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,479
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments have plush carpet and breakfast bars. Enjoy beautiful mountain views from your patio or balcony. Several bus stops are located near your apartment.
Victoria Falls
6 Dover Ct
6 Dover Court, Rancho Mirage, CA
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
6464 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
A property where you can entertain and relax with your family and enjoy all the amenities the area provides. Just down the street from Pete Dye Resort Golf Course and two miles from Agua Caliente Casino Resort. This property has 6 beds & 5.
2995 Sundance E Circle
2995 Sundance Circle East, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1855 sqft
2995 Sundance E Circle Available 08/07/20 Sundance Resort 2995 - This is a wonderful upgraded condo in the exclusive, gated community of Sundance Resorts. Minutes from downtown, restaurants and shopping.
