Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:08 AM
124 Furnished Apartments for rent in Cathedral City, CA
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
28386 Desert Princess Drive
28386 Desert Princess Drive, Cathedral City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
851 sqft
Beautifully Furnished seasonal rental. 1 bedroom 2 bath condo in the lovely Desert Princess Community. Beautiful views of the Golf course, upgraded kitchen, floors and bathrooms.
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
68298 Terrace Road
68298 Terrace Road, Cathedral City, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2053 sqft
Welcome to Harmony Cove Mountain View Oasis This beautiful desert retreat is offered furnished as shown, or unfurnished with a longer term lease.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Cathedral Canyon Country Club
1 Unit Available
35200 Cathedral Canyon Drive
35200 Cathedral Canyon Dr, Cathedral City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1335 sqft
Available 4/1/2020 through 12/1/2020. Well maintained and very comfortably furnished. You will certainly enjoy your stay. King bed in Master which is en suite. Two day beds in guest can sleep four with 3/4 bath and stall shower across the hall.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Rancho Ramon
1 Unit Available
30155 Avenida Los Ninos
30155 Avenida Los Ninos, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1608 sqft
Fully furnished & completely remodeled home with pool & spa. Light & bright with 2 skylights, high ceilings, recessed lighting, Central AC & heating. Laminate & tile flooring throughout the house.
1 of 4
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
69333 E. Palm Canyon Dr. #47
69333 East Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
475 sqft
Desert Cove Gem - Property Id: 234923 Modern Furnished Turnkey ready park model in quiet 55+ community in a beautiful mountain cove in Cathedral City. Short term or long term lease. All utilities are included. Wi-fi provided.
Results within 1 mile of Cathedral City
1 of 56
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Mira Vista
1 Unit Available
21 Via Bella
21 Via Bella, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2331 sqft
Beautiful, turn-key furnished home in the gated community of Mira Vista at Mission Hills. This former model home sits on one of the most premier lots, taking advantage of million door views from both inside and out.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
48 Scenic Crest Trail
48 Scenic Crest Trail, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
4811 sqft
Wow! wow! wow! Enjoy the panoramic view of the city lights in the night and the Desert during the day! This gorgeous home is immaculate in every aspect and has an open and spacious feel throughout.
1 of 61
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Legacy
1 Unit Available
277 Loch Lomond Road
277 Loch Lomond Road, Rancho Mirage, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2491 sqft
Welcome to your gorgeous Mediterranean fully furnished desert home in desirable Mission Hills Country Club with ultra stylish carefully thought out designer details & elegant high end finishes.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Mission Hills Country Club
1 Unit Available
507 Desert West Drive
507 Desert West Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2300 sqft
Live where the Golf & Tennis Pros stay! This is one of the best available properties in MHCC. Right on the beautiful golf course and live like a member at this great club. Upgraded property. Golf cart included. Smart TV's, WIFI.
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Mission Hills Country Club
1 Unit Available
420 Forest Hills Drive
420 Forest Hills Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1535 sqft
This lovely vacation home is located in one of the most requested communities, Mission Hills County Club, Rancho Mirage. This spacious Condo is beautifully decorated in light southwest colors throughout and has many amenities.
1 of 58
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
4650 Kellogg Way
4650 Kellogg Way, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
2915 sqft
Spectacular 3 Bedroom Escena Pool home available for the season! This contemporary home is located on a corner lot offering a vast private backyard with wrap around views.
1 of 78
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Morningside Country Club
1 Unit Available
59 Mayfair Drive
59 Mayfair Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
3597 sqft
Morningside C. C.This home has double golf course view and lovely view of mountains. There are 3 bedrooms with ensuite baths. Master has his and hers private baths. Gourmet kitchen with island and morning room.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
5301 E Waverly Drive
5301 East Waverly Drive, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Long term or seasonal available.. Seasonal rates vary, long term at $1,450/month. Call for seasonal rates.
1 of 45
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Morningside Country Club
1 Unit Available
95 Mayfair Drive
95 Mayfair Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
3402 sqft
***Off season rate starting June 1- Nov 30 is $7,500 per month and peak season rate starting Dec 1 - May 30 is $12,000 per month.*** Rare opportunity for a furnished lease at prestigious Morningside Country Club.
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Los Cocos
1 Unit Available
69940 Los Cocos Court
69940 Los Cocos Court, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2367 sqft
So much room to stretch out and relax in this 3 BR, 3 BA home on 2 stories, graciously furnished in antiques. Wake up in the huge upstairs master suite to a stunning panoramic view of the mountains.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Los Cocos
1 Unit Available
37882 Los Cocos Drive
37882 Los Cocos Drive West, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1872 sqft
Completely renovated &, elegantly furnished, comfortable home.
Results within 5 miles of Cathedral City
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Mission Hills Country Club
1 Unit Available
89 Augusta Drive
89 Augusta Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1620 sqft
Available for 2021 Season January, February, March, April. Breathtaking San Jacinto Mountain and Westin Mission Hills Pete Dye Golf Course View located behind the gates of Mission Hills East.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Warm Sands
1 Unit Available
668 Dunes Court
668 Dunes Ct, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1530 sqft
Turnkey/Furnished-Dramatic Mid-Century modern home in desirable, gated 12 home enclave of Dunes Court located in South Palm Springs. Remodeled & highly upgraded with professional decoration by Palm Springs designer Christopher Kennedy.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
195 Desert Lakes Drive
195 Desert Lakes Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
2465 sqft
Available May 1 , 2020 . A lovely Turnkey Furnished Lake Mirage Racquet Club Condo . Close to shopping and Eisenhower Hospital . Large upgraded home with high ceiling. Great room . 2 Bedrooms plus Den .
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sunrise Country Club
1 Unit Available
101 La Cerra Drive
101 La Cerra Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
882 sqft
1 bedroom, 1.5 bath - This furnished vacation rental in Rancho Mirage is completely renovated with one of the most coveted views in Sunrise Country Club.
1 of 58
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sonora Sunrise
1 Unit Available
1934 Grand Bahama Drive
1934 Grand Bahama Drive East, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1391 sqft
Modern, Bright and Clean. This swinging 1972 condo has all the groovy of classic Palm Springs. Fully furnished in stylish decor and just steps away from the pool. Mountain views abound in the front of the home and around the pool/Jacuzzi.
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Taquitz Canyon River Estates
1 Unit Available
195 E Ocotillo Avenue
195 Ocotillo Avenue, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1730 sqft
Stately beyond imagination. Turnkey-Furnished. Charming Old World Spanish style home tucked away on a quiet street in the coveted South Palm Springs neighborhood of Tahquitz River Estates. Three Bedrooms, Three Baths, with spacious detached Casita.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Historic Tennis Club
1 Unit Available
251 Calle Tranquillo
251 Calle Tranquillo, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2090 sqft
May - Oct 2020 - $4500/mo, Nov/Dec 2020 - $5500, Jan - April 2021 $6500/mo - Location, location, location in the HEART of Downtown Palm Springs.
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Demuth Park West
1 Unit Available
913 Arroyo Vista Drive
913 East Arroyo Vista Drive, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1210 sqft
Completely remodeled pool home in Demuth Park. Home has been tastefully furnished and ready for move-in. Home features 3 bedrooms with ceramic floors, stainless steel appliances, glass garage door for one car garage.
