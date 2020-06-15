28431 Avenida Duquesa

Amenities

3 Bedroom Pool Home in Panorama Park - This is the one you've been waiting for. This 3 Bedroom home is located in the desirable Panoroma Park in Cathedral City. This home features a spectacular private backyard with a large resort style pool and spa. You'll enjoy mountain views as you take a dip in the pool! Home features include a 2-car garage, private washer and dryer, tile and carpet flooring, green landscaped front and back yards and fireplace. Master bedroom is spacious and provides direct access to backyard. This home is located close to everything and quick access to the freeway. A perfect place to call home!



Please call Real Property Management at (760) 292-2770 for more information or to schedule an appointment for viewing.



All Applicants Must Have the Following: Minimum Monthly Income of 3 Times the Monthly Rent, No Prior Evictions, Good Rental History, No Bankruptcy Fillings, No Previous Felonies.



*** If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us. ***



No Cats Allowed



