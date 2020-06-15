All apartments in Cathedral City
28431 Avenida Duquesa
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

28431 Avenida Duquesa

28431 Avenida Duquesa · (760) 687-2400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28431 Avenida Duquesa, Cathedral City, CA 92234

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 28431 Avenida Duquesa · Avail. now

$2,195

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1498 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3 Bedroom Pool Home in Panorama Park - This is the one you've been waiting for. This 3 Bedroom home is located in the desirable Panoroma Park in Cathedral City. This home features a spectacular private backyard with a large resort style pool and spa. You'll enjoy mountain views as you take a dip in the pool! Home features include a 2-car garage, private washer and dryer, tile and carpet flooring, green landscaped front and back yards and fireplace. Master bedroom is spacious and provides direct access to backyard. This home is located close to everything and quick access to the freeway. A perfect place to call home!

Please call Real Property Management at (760) 292-2770 for more information or to schedule an appointment for viewing.

All Applicants Must Have the Following: Minimum Monthly Income of 3 Times the Monthly Rent, No Prior Evictions, Good Rental History, No Bankruptcy Fillings, No Previous Felonies.

*** If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us. ***

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5604883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28431 Avenida Duquesa have any available units?
28431 Avenida Duquesa has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28431 Avenida Duquesa have?
Some of 28431 Avenida Duquesa's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28431 Avenida Duquesa currently offering any rent specials?
28431 Avenida Duquesa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28431 Avenida Duquesa pet-friendly?
Yes, 28431 Avenida Duquesa is pet friendly.
Does 28431 Avenida Duquesa offer parking?
Yes, 28431 Avenida Duquesa does offer parking.
Does 28431 Avenida Duquesa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28431 Avenida Duquesa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28431 Avenida Duquesa have a pool?
Yes, 28431 Avenida Duquesa has a pool.
Does 28431 Avenida Duquesa have accessible units?
No, 28431 Avenida Duquesa does not have accessible units.
Does 28431 Avenida Duquesa have units with dishwashers?
No, 28431 Avenida Duquesa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28431 Avenida Duquesa have units with air conditioning?
No, 28431 Avenida Duquesa does not have units with air conditioning.
