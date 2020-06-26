All apartments in Carson
Find more places like Camino Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carson, CA
/
Camino Village
Last updated January 15 2020 at 2:42 AM

Camino Village

21735 South Main Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

21735 South Main Street, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
For Rent - 1-bedroom, 1-bath in a Senior Building, 55+ No Exceptions Gated Building, walking distance to everything. Fully refurbished, new countertops, new flooring, freshly painted, cathedral ceilings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camino Village have any available units?
Camino Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
Is Camino Village currently offering any rent specials?
Camino Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camino Village pet-friendly?
No, Camino Village is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does Camino Village offer parking?
No, Camino Village does not offer parking.
Does Camino Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Camino Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Camino Village have a pool?
No, Camino Village does not have a pool.
Does Camino Village have accessible units?
No, Camino Village does not have accessible units.
Does Camino Village have units with dishwashers?
No, Camino Village does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Camino Village have units with air conditioning?
No, Camino Village does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd
Carson, CA 90745

Similar Pages

Carson 1 BedroomsCarson 2 Bedrooms
Carson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarson Apartments with Garage
Carson Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles