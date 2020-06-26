For Rent - 1-bedroom, 1-bath in a Senior Building, 55+ No Exceptions Gated Building, walking distance to everything. Fully refurbished, new countertops, new flooring, freshly painted, cathedral ceilings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Camino Village have any available units?
Camino Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
Is Camino Village currently offering any rent specials?
Camino Village is not currently offering any rent specials.