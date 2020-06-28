9 Yellow Boot Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 BEDROOM 2 BATH TOWNHOME - For rent is a large 4 bedroom 2 bath townhome in Carson. Open living area upon entry. All new wood laminate floors throughout downstairs. Completely remodeled bathrooms. Bonus room downstairs. Unit comes complete with 2 car garage. Washer and Dryer hookups. Please contact KNM Property Management at 424-404-0803 if you have any questions or if youd like to set up an appointment.



(RLNE5111324)