Carson, CA
9 Yellow Boot Ln
9 Yellow Boot Ln

9 Yellow Boot Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9 Yellow Boot Lane, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
4 BEDROOM 2 BATH TOWNHOME - For rent is a large 4 bedroom 2 bath townhome in Carson. Open living area upon entry. All new wood laminate floors throughout downstairs. Completely remodeled bathrooms. Bonus room downstairs. Unit comes complete with 2 car garage. Washer and Dryer hookups. Please contact KNM Property Management at 424-404-0803 if you have any questions or if youd like to set up an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Yellow Boot Ln have any available units?
9 Yellow Boot Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 9 Yellow Boot Ln have?
Some of 9 Yellow Boot Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Yellow Boot Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9 Yellow Boot Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Yellow Boot Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Yellow Boot Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9 Yellow Boot Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9 Yellow Boot Ln offers parking.
Does 9 Yellow Boot Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Yellow Boot Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Yellow Boot Ln have a pool?
No, 9 Yellow Boot Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9 Yellow Boot Ln have accessible units?
No, 9 Yellow Boot Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Yellow Boot Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Yellow Boot Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Yellow Boot Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Yellow Boot Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
