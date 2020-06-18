327 W Carson Street

Amenities

on-site laundry parking stainless steel carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Welcome to this well maintained two bedroom and one bathroom apartment in Carson! Located on the ground level, enter in to the living room with walnut colored laminate flooring and neutral walls. The living room is open to the kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel sink, and white freestanding gas range. Both bedrooms have neutral carpet and ample closet space for storage. On site laundry is located at the rear of the complex and is easy access from the unit. One assigned covered parking space with a storage cabinet above. Centrally located to grocery stores, freeways, medical facilities, and more! Owner pays water and trash, tenant pays gas and electricity. Property is following all COVID-19 guidelines for showings. Please email Sandy at Sandy4RealEstate@gmail.com for details.