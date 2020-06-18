All apartments in Carson
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

327 W Carson Street

327 West Carson Street · (310) 378-9494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

327 West Carson Street, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
stainless steel
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome to this well maintained two bedroom and one bathroom apartment in Carson! Located on the ground level, enter in to the living room with walnut colored laminate flooring and neutral walls. The living room is open to the kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel sink, and white freestanding gas range. Both bedrooms have neutral carpet and ample closet space for storage. On site laundry is located at the rear of the complex and is easy access from the unit. One assigned covered parking space with a storage cabinet above. Centrally located to grocery stores, freeways, medical facilities, and more! Owner pays water and trash, tenant pays gas and electricity. Property is following all COVID-19 guidelines for showings. Please email Sandy at Sandy4RealEstate@gmail.com for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 W Carson Street have any available units?
327 W Carson Street has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 327 W Carson Street have?
Some of 327 W Carson Street's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 W Carson Street currently offering any rent specials?
327 W Carson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 W Carson Street pet-friendly?
No, 327 W Carson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 327 W Carson Street offer parking?
Yes, 327 W Carson Street does offer parking.
Does 327 W Carson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 327 W Carson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 W Carson Street have a pool?
No, 327 W Carson Street does not have a pool.
Does 327 W Carson Street have accessible units?
No, 327 W Carson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 327 W Carson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 327 W Carson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 327 W Carson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 327 W Carson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
