Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious and Welcoming! - Property Id: 309819



Beautiful space that is freshly renovated. 2BR/1BA. Parking garage available for additional $100 per month. Apply today and receive $500 of your move-in cost.



Virtual tour is available on request. Please send us an email!



Rent: $1995

Security Deposit: $1995 on approved credit



To apply you will need the following:

1. Two most recent pay stubs

2. Income is 2.5X rent ($3125+)

3. Credit must have no evictions, no judgements



If you are interested, please contact King at Beach Front Property Management. DO NOT APPLY ANYWHERE ONLINE EXCEPT FOR WHERE WE DIRECT YOU. We will not be able to reimburse for applications on sites we do not direct you to.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2590-e-carson-st-long-beach-ca/309819

No Pets Allowed



