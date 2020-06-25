19113 Radlett Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Now Leasing this beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom home, located in a prime Carson neighborhood and loaded with features! The home boast a completely remodeled gourmet kitchen with walnut cabinets, granite counters and is well equipped with a dishwasher, microwave and a separate cook-top and wall oven. There is a large eating area in the kitchen, as well as an open dining area adjacent to the main living room which shares a crackling fireplace with a stone hearth. The living room also has a ceiling fan, several large windows and a sliding glass door that opens to the rear yard and patio. Lighting has been upgraded throughout to high output LED recessed lighting in each room. All four bedrooms are connected by a large hallway that also has dual linen closets and cabinets, and connects the main bathroom which, along with the master bathroom, has been upgraded with ceramic tile and new fixtures. All four bedrooms are large and include wardrobe closets, ceiling fans and blinds at each window.

