All apartments in Carson
Find more places like 19113 Radlett Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carson, CA
/
19113 Radlett Avenue
Last updated May 9 2019 at 10:24 PM

19113 Radlett Avenue

19113 Radlett Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

19113 Radlett Avenue, Carson, CA 90746
Carson

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Now Leasing this beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom home, located in a prime Carson neighborhood and loaded with features! The home boast a completely remodeled gourmet kitchen with walnut cabinets, granite counters and is well equipped with a dishwasher, microwave and a separate cook-top and wall oven. There is a large eating area in the kitchen, as well as an open dining area adjacent to the main living room which shares a crackling fireplace with a stone hearth. The living room also has a ceiling fan, several large windows and a sliding glass door that opens to the rear yard and patio. Lighting has been upgraded throughout to high output LED recessed lighting in each room. All four bedrooms are connected by a large hallway that also has dual linen closets and cabinets, and connects the main bathroom which, along with the master bathroom, has been upgraded with ceramic tile and new fixtures. All four bedrooms are large and include wardrobe closets, ceiling fans and blinds at each window.
Now Leasing this beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom home, located in a prime Carson neighborhood and loaded with features! The home boast a completely remodeled gourmet kitchen with walnut cabinets, granite counters and is well equipped with a dishwasher, microwave and a separate cook-top and wall oven. There is a large eating area in the kitchen, as well as an open dining area adjacent to the main living room which shares a crackling fireplace with a stone hearth. The living room also has a ceiling fan, several large windows and a sliding glass door that opens to the rear yard and patio. Lighting has been upgraded throughout to high output LED recessed lighting in each room. All four bedrooms are connected by a large hallway that also has dual linen closets and cabinets, and connects the main bathroom which, along with the master bathroom, has been upgraded with ceramic tile and new fixtures. All four bedrooms are large and include wardrobe closets, ceiling fans and blinds at each window.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19113 Radlett Avenue have any available units?
19113 Radlett Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 19113 Radlett Avenue have?
Some of 19113 Radlett Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19113 Radlett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19113 Radlett Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19113 Radlett Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 19113 Radlett Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 19113 Radlett Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 19113 Radlett Avenue offers parking.
Does 19113 Radlett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19113 Radlett Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19113 Radlett Avenue have a pool?
No, 19113 Radlett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 19113 Radlett Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 19113 Radlett Avenue has accessible units.
Does 19113 Radlett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19113 Radlett Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 19113 Radlett Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19113 Radlett Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd
Carson, CA 90745

Similar Pages

Carson 1 BedroomsCarson 2 Bedrooms
Carson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarson Apartments with Garage
Carson Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles