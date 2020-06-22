All apartments in Campbell
1153 Capri Dr
1153 Capri Dr

1153 Capri Drive · (408) 356-6893
Location

1153 Capri Drive, Campbell, CA 95008
San Tomas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1383 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Located off Hacienda Avenue near Winchester Blvd. This two story Townhome is feels like a single family home because there are no common walls within the living quarters. An attached two-car garage (with opener), Three bedrooms, two and one half baths, dining room, living room with fireplace, and two fenced in patios. Master bedroom has attached bathroom with large closet! The development has beautiful walkways, a pool and spa. Updated laminate flooring downstairs in the living and dining rooms!
Located near freeway access to 85 and Hwy 17, nearby walking/hiking trails, and right down the road from Netflix Campus

Updated Photos and Virtual Tour coming soon!

Please contact DWM Properties for information and to schedule a viewing! (408) 356-6893
Available Mid-June 2020!
$3400 a month
$4400 deposit

12 month lease
Sorry, No Pets please
Kira Visek
DRE # 01949685
DWM Properties, Inc
DRE 02021398
408-356-6893

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1153 Capri Dr have any available units?
1153 Capri Dr has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Campbell, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Campbell Rent Report.
What amenities does 1153 Capri Dr have?
Some of 1153 Capri Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1153 Capri Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1153 Capri Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1153 Capri Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1153 Capri Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Campbell.
Does 1153 Capri Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1153 Capri Dr does offer parking.
Does 1153 Capri Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1153 Capri Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1153 Capri Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1153 Capri Dr has a pool.
Does 1153 Capri Dr have accessible units?
No, 1153 Capri Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1153 Capri Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1153 Capri Dr has units with dishwashers.
