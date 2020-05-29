All apartments in Camarillo
5269 CREEKSIDE RD

5269 Creekside Road · (805) 482-3209 ext. 312
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5269 Creekside Road, Camarillo, CA 93012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5269 CREEKSIDE RD · Avail. Jul 22

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1503 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
playground
tennis court
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
5269 CREEKSIDE RD Available 07/22/20 3BR/2BATH Duplex in the Mission Oaks Community - Desirable Single Story home situated in Mission Oaks community. You will love the flowing floor-plan of this 3 BR plus 2 BA home with a bonus room/den, formal dining, and living room. Enjoy entertaining friends and family in the nice backyard with views of the Barranca. This home offers newer flooring and newer ceiling fans in all 3 bedrooms. The kitchen is appointed with newer quartz countertops. Appliances include a stove/oven, dishwasher, and a range hood. One car garage offers direct access to the home. Gardener service includes.

Conveniently located near Mission Oaks Park (trails, tennis, softball fields, playground) shopping centers, freeway access, Tierra Linda Elementary School, and Las Colinas Middle School.

Terms- 1yr lease, the security deposit is based on credit scores. Price, terms, offering, availability subject to change. $35 non-refundable application fee per applicant. All information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Tenant to verify all. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken. Equal Housing Opportunity.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4394291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5269 CREEKSIDE RD have any available units?
5269 CREEKSIDE RD has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Camarillo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Camarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does 5269 CREEKSIDE RD have?
Some of 5269 CREEKSIDE RD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5269 CREEKSIDE RD currently offering any rent specials?
5269 CREEKSIDE RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5269 CREEKSIDE RD pet-friendly?
No, 5269 CREEKSIDE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camarillo.
Does 5269 CREEKSIDE RD offer parking?
Yes, 5269 CREEKSIDE RD does offer parking.
Does 5269 CREEKSIDE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5269 CREEKSIDE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5269 CREEKSIDE RD have a pool?
No, 5269 CREEKSIDE RD does not have a pool.
Does 5269 CREEKSIDE RD have accessible units?
No, 5269 CREEKSIDE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5269 CREEKSIDE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5269 CREEKSIDE RD has units with dishwashers.
