5269 CREEKSIDE RD Available 07/22/20 3BR/2BATH Duplex in the Mission Oaks Community - Desirable Single Story home situated in Mission Oaks community. You will love the flowing floor-plan of this 3 BR plus 2 BA home with a bonus room/den, formal dining, and living room. Enjoy entertaining friends and family in the nice backyard with views of the Barranca. This home offers newer flooring and newer ceiling fans in all 3 bedrooms. The kitchen is appointed with newer quartz countertops. Appliances include a stove/oven, dishwasher, and a range hood. One car garage offers direct access to the home. Gardener service includes.



Conveniently located near Mission Oaks Park (trails, tennis, softball fields, playground) shopping centers, freeway access, Tierra Linda Elementary School, and Las Colinas Middle School.



Terms- 1yr lease, the security deposit is based on credit scores. Price, terms, offering, availability subject to change. $35 non-refundable application fee per applicant. All information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Tenant to verify all. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken. Equal Housing Opportunity.



No Pets Allowed



