Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage fireplace game room range

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room parking garage

Marketing Remarks: Walk to school and be surrounded by wonderful neighbors! This beautiful Monarch home has 5 bedrooms plus a bonus room. One bedroom and full bath is conveniently located downstairs. Bonus room can be used as a home office or game room for children or adults. The kitchen features granite counter tops, double oven, 5 burner stove and a breakfast bar. Backyard has a covered patio, 3 car attached garage. Conveniently located down the street from La Mariposa School.