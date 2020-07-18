34110 Village

Amenities

Leisure Village has everything a senior could ever want! (please note this is a 55 year and older community) Wonderful view location inside Camarillo's Leisure Village Senior Community. Live and play to your hearts content with all that Leisure Village offers to its residents. 24 hour guard Gated community with 24 hour patrol. The home is a one story with incredible mountain views. Two bedrooms and two full baths. Both bathrooms have showers and 1 tub. Mountain Views from the spacious Living Room, and greenbelt from the living room Master bedroom and Patio. Spacious Kitchen. Laundry Room in the attached garage with direct access. Recreation center boasting tons of activities and amenities. Golf, Pool, spa, tennis, billiards, library, gym and much much more.