Camarillo, CA
34110 Village
Last updated July 11 2020

34110 Village

34110 Village 34 · (818) 993-7370
Location

34110 Village 34, Camarillo, CA 93012

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedrooms

Unit 34 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1064 sqft

Amenities

Leisure Village has everything a senior could ever want! (please note this is a 55 year and older community) Wonderful view location inside Camarillo's Leisure Village Senior Community. Live and play to your hearts content with all that Leisure Village offers to its residents. 24 hour guard Gated community with 24 hour patrol. The home is a one story with incredible mountain views. Two bedrooms and two full baths. Both bathrooms have showers and 1 tub. Mountain Views from the spacious Living Room, and greenbelt from the living room Master bedroom and Patio. Spacious Kitchen. Laundry Room in the attached garage with direct access. Recreation center boasting tons of activities and amenities. Golf, Pool, spa, tennis, billiards, library, gym and much much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34110 Village have any available units?
34110 Village has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Camarillo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Camarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does 34110 Village have?
Some of 34110 Village's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34110 Village currently offering any rent specials?
34110 Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34110 Village pet-friendly?
No, 34110 Village is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camarillo.
Does 34110 Village offer parking?
Yes, 34110 Village offers parking.
Does 34110 Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34110 Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34110 Village have a pool?
Yes, 34110 Village has a pool.
Does 34110 Village have accessible units?
No, 34110 Village does not have accessible units.
Does 34110 Village have units with dishwashers?
No, 34110 Village does not have units with dishwashers.
