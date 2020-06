Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom home with great, central location in the Village at the Park Community! Features 3 bedrooms on the second level and another full bed and bath on the third floor. Entry level features a bright open kitchen with center island, granite counters, cherry wood floors, powder room,full size laundry room and attached, two car garage. Master suite features a large bathroom and walk-in closet.