All apartments in Camarillo
Find more places like 3315 Ivy Garden Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Camarillo, CA
/
3315 Ivy Garden Court
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

3315 Ivy Garden Court

3315 Ivy Garden Ct · (805) 443-2911
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Camarillo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3315 Ivy Garden Ct, Camarillo, CA 93012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,150

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1752 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Stunning and Rare Opportunity to Lease at Wickford in Camarillo's favored Village at the Park community. Three large bedrooms plus 3.5 baths. Largest master bedroom floorplan in the complex. 2 car garage, laundry room and 1/2 guest bath on 1st floor with large upgraded granite kitchen that is open to the dining and family rooms with high ceilings, tile floors and fireplace. Master Bedroom and 2nd bedroom with it's own hall bath on 2nd floor. Master has luxury bathroom with his 'n hers sinks, huge tub and separate enclosed shower plus walk-in closet. Large 3rd bedroom (office/guest/teen studio) on the 3rd floor with it's own bathroom, walk-in closet and amazing Views!! No carpet on 1st floor. New carpet upstairs. Upgraded and clean. Enjoy the outdoors with access to VATP's 3 pools, 55 acre sports park, YMCA, Rancho Rosal elementary school walking distance, shops, convenience stores, easy 101 Freeway access and more... Just minutes from the beach! Available now!.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3315 Ivy Garden Court have any available units?
3315 Ivy Garden Court has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Camarillo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Camarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does 3315 Ivy Garden Court have?
Some of 3315 Ivy Garden Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3315 Ivy Garden Court currently offering any rent specials?
3315 Ivy Garden Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3315 Ivy Garden Court pet-friendly?
No, 3315 Ivy Garden Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camarillo.
Does 3315 Ivy Garden Court offer parking?
Yes, 3315 Ivy Garden Court offers parking.
Does 3315 Ivy Garden Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3315 Ivy Garden Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3315 Ivy Garden Court have a pool?
Yes, 3315 Ivy Garden Court has a pool.
Does 3315 Ivy Garden Court have accessible units?
No, 3315 Ivy Garden Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3315 Ivy Garden Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3315 Ivy Garden Court has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3315 Ivy Garden Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Camarillo
1571 Flynn Rd
Camarillo, CA 93012
Avalon Mission Oaks
5240 Corte Bocina
Camarillo, CA 93012
AMLI Spanish Hills
668 Spring Oak Rd
Camarillo, CA 93010
Andorra Apartments
341 Mike Loza Dr
Camarillo, CA 93010
Rosewood Apartments
555 Rosewood Ave
Camarillo, CA 93010
Mission Hills
45 Rincon Dr #104A
Camarillo, CA 93012
Las Positas
352 Townsite Promenade
Camarillo, CA 93010

Similar Pages

Camarillo 1 BedroomsCamarillo 2 Bedrooms
Camarillo Apartments with GymsCamarillo Dog Friendly Apartments
Camarillo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
Ventura, CASimi Valley, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAWest Hollywood, CACulver City, CAInglewood, CAMarina del Rey, CA
Hawthorne, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALawndale, CAGoleta, CAGardena, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CAHermosa Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Channel IslandsUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons
Los Angeles Harbor College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity