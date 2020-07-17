3315 Ivy Garden Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Stunning and Rare Opportunity to Lease at Wickford in Camarillo's favored Village at the Park community. Three large bedrooms plus 3.5 baths. Largest master bedroom floorplan in the complex. 2 car garage, laundry room and 1/2 guest bath on 1st floor with large upgraded granite kitchen that is open to the dining and family rooms with high ceilings, tile floors and fireplace. Master Bedroom and 2nd bedroom with it's own hall bath on 2nd floor. Master has luxury bathroom with his 'n hers sinks, huge tub and separate enclosed shower plus walk-in closet. Large 3rd bedroom (office/guest/teen studio) on the 3rd floor with it's own bathroom, walk-in closet and amazing Views!! No carpet on 1st floor. New carpet upstairs. Upgraded and clean. Enjoy the outdoors with access to VATP's 3 pools, 55 acre sports park, YMCA, Rancho Rosal elementary school walking distance, shops, convenience stores, easy 101 Freeway access and more... Just minutes from the beach! Available now!.