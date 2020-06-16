Amenities

2895 DIAMOND DRIVE Available 08/08/20 Gorgeous 5 Bed, 3.5 Bath Home in Sterling Hills - This stunning 5 Bed, 3.5 Bath home is in the exclusive gated community of Sterling Hills. High vaulted ceilings and windows allow for natural light throughout. A one-bedroom suite is located on the first floor as well as an additional large room ideal for a gym or office. The home features a beautiful Chef's kitchen with granite counter-tops, new wolf appliances including double ovens, a gas cook-top, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Upstairs, the spacious master suite features a balcony overlooking the backyard and beautiful golf course. The master bathroom features two walk-in closets, marble flooring, separate jet-tub/ shower, and twin vanities. Three additional bedrooms and a full bathroom complete this spacious floor plan. Outside, your private backyard oasis awaits, includes endless views of the golf course and channel islands, professionally landscaped with a built-in BBQ, pergola, fire-pit, drought-resistant plants, and a three-hole putting green, perfect for entertaining. Other notable amenities; attached custom 2 car garage with ample built-in storage and electric car hook-up, full laundry room with sink; air conditioning, and central heating.



PLEASE NOTE 1). No smoking 2). 1yr. lease 3). The security deposit is based on credit scores. 4). Price, terms, offering, availability subject to change. 5). $35 non-refundable application fee per applicant. 6). All information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken. Equal Housing Opportunity.



