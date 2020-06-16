All apartments in Camarillo
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2895 DIAMOND DRIVE

2895 Diamond Drive · (805) 482-3209
Location

2895 Diamond Drive, Camarillo, CA 93010
Sterling Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2895 DIAMOND DRIVE · Avail. Aug 8

$4,250

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3779 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
2895 DIAMOND DRIVE Available 08/08/20 Gorgeous 5 Bed, 3.5 Bath Home in Sterling Hills - This stunning 5 Bed, 3.5 Bath home is in the exclusive gated community of Sterling Hills. High vaulted ceilings and windows allow for natural light throughout. A one-bedroom suite is located on the first floor as well as an additional large room ideal for a gym or office. The home features a beautiful Chef's kitchen with granite counter-tops, new wolf appliances including double ovens, a gas cook-top, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Upstairs, the spacious master suite features a balcony overlooking the backyard and beautiful golf course. The master bathroom features two walk-in closets, marble flooring, separate jet-tub/ shower, and twin vanities. Three additional bedrooms and a full bathroom complete this spacious floor plan. Outside, your private backyard oasis awaits, includes endless views of the golf course and channel islands, professionally landscaped with a built-in BBQ, pergola, fire-pit, drought-resistant plants, and a three-hole putting green, perfect for entertaining. Other notable amenities; attached custom 2 car garage with ample built-in storage and electric car hook-up, full laundry room with sink; air conditioning, and central heating.

PLEASE NOTE 1). No smoking 2). 1yr. lease 3). The security deposit is based on credit scores. 4). Price, terms, offering, availability subject to change. 5). $35 non-refundable application fee per applicant. 6). All information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken. Equal Housing Opportunity.

(RLNE5906490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2895 DIAMOND DRIVE have any available units?
2895 DIAMOND DRIVE has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Camarillo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Camarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does 2895 DIAMOND DRIVE have?
Some of 2895 DIAMOND DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2895 DIAMOND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2895 DIAMOND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2895 DIAMOND DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2895 DIAMOND DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2895 DIAMOND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2895 DIAMOND DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2895 DIAMOND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2895 DIAMOND DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2895 DIAMOND DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2895 DIAMOND DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2895 DIAMOND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2895 DIAMOND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2895 DIAMOND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2895 DIAMOND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
