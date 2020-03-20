All apartments in Camarillo
Location

232 Village Common Boulevard, Camarillo, CA 93012

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 27 · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2295 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New,highly upgraded and elegantly designed 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome with spacious, open loft floor plan, and private outdoor patio. This solar-powered, all-electric home will significantly reduce your utility bills while you live and play in style, comfort and convenience. Master bedroom w/walk-in closet; Laundry area; Secondary Bedroom with own full bathroom; kitchen and dining room with soaring ceilings, the living room and large deck area are all located on 2nd floor Another bedroom with full bath/deck/and workspace is located on 3rd level. Private 2-car direct access garage. Plus, you'll enjoy urban living, views and a beautifully landscaped, master-planned neighborhood with nearby sports park, YMCA, walking trails, excellent schools, amazing shopping, and every day conveniences- you'll never miss a beat! Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Village Commons Boulevard have any available units?
232 Village Commons Boulevard has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Camarillo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Camarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does 232 Village Commons Boulevard have?
Some of 232 Village Commons Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 Village Commons Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
232 Village Commons Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Village Commons Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 232 Village Commons Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camarillo.
Does 232 Village Commons Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 232 Village Commons Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 232 Village Commons Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Village Commons Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Village Commons Boulevard have a pool?
No, 232 Village Commons Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 232 Village Commons Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 232 Village Commons Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Village Commons Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 Village Commons Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
