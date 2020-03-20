232 Village Commons Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

New,highly upgraded and elegantly designed 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome with spacious, open loft floor plan, and private outdoor patio. This solar-powered, all-electric home will significantly reduce your utility bills while you live and play in style, comfort and convenience. Master bedroom w/walk-in closet; Laundry area; Secondary Bedroom with own full bathroom; kitchen and dining room with soaring ceilings, the living room and large deck area are all located on 2nd floor Another bedroom with full bath/deck/and workspace is located on 3rd level. Private 2-car direct access garage. Plus, you'll enjoy urban living, views and a beautifully landscaped, master-planned neighborhood with nearby sports park, YMCA, walking trails, excellent schools, amazing shopping, and every day conveniences- you'll never miss a beat! Come see it today!