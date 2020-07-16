23126 Village 23

Amenities

This is a very rare Free Standing (no common walls) Monterey model just steps from the Recreation Center in the premium 55+ community of Leisure Village. Many upgrades have been made to this great home, maple kitchen cabinets, granite counters, quality stainless steel sink with brushed nickel sprayer faucet, gorgeous large tile flooring in the kitchen, hall, baths and entry, new carpet in the living and dining area, newer self-cleaning oven and microwave, dual pane windows, plantation shutters on bedroom windows, mirrored wardbobe and a nice enclosed patio sunroom. This is a great home for even the most particular. Leisure Village offers its residents a whole host of amenities, activities and clubs for almost any interest plus all the security of living in a fine guard gated community.