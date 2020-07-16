All apartments in Camarillo
Find more places like 23126 Village 23.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Camarillo, CA
/
23126 Village 23
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

23126 Village 23

23126 Village 23 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Camarillo
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

23126 Village 23, Camarillo, CA 93012

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This is a very rare Free Standing (no common walls) Monterey model just steps from the Recreation Center in the premium 55+ community of Leisure Village. Many upgrades have been made to this great home, maple kitchen cabinets, granite counters, quality stainless steel sink with brushed nickel sprayer faucet, gorgeous large tile flooring in the kitchen, hall, baths and entry, new carpet in the living and dining area, newer self-cleaning oven and microwave, dual pane windows, plantation shutters on bedroom windows, mirrored wardbobe and a nice enclosed patio sunroom. This is a great home for even the most particular. Leisure Village offers its residents a whole host of amenities, activities and clubs for almost any interest plus all the security of living in a fine guard gated community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23126 Village 23 have any available units?
23126 Village 23 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Camarillo, CA.
How much is rent in Camarillo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Camarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does 23126 Village 23 have?
Some of 23126 Village 23's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23126 Village 23 currently offering any rent specials?
23126 Village 23 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23126 Village 23 pet-friendly?
No, 23126 Village 23 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camarillo.
Does 23126 Village 23 offer parking?
Yes, 23126 Village 23 offers parking.
Does 23126 Village 23 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23126 Village 23 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23126 Village 23 have a pool?
Yes, 23126 Village 23 has a pool.
Does 23126 Village 23 have accessible units?
No, 23126 Village 23 does not have accessible units.
Does 23126 Village 23 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23126 Village 23 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Camarillo
1571 Flynn Rd
Camarillo, CA 93012
Andorra Apartments
341 Mike Loza Dr
Camarillo, CA 93010
Mission Hills
45 Rincon Dr #104A
Camarillo, CA 93012
AMLI Spanish Hills
668 Spring Oak Rd
Camarillo, CA 93010
Rosewood Apartments
555 Rosewood Ave
Camarillo, CA 93010
Las Positas
352 Townsite Promenade
Camarillo, CA 93010
Avalon Mission Oaks
5240 Corte Bocina
Camarillo, CA 93012

Similar Pages

Camarillo 1 BedroomsCamarillo 2 Bedrooms
Camarillo Apartments with GymsCamarillo Dog Friendly Apartments
Camarillo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
Ventura, CASimi Valley, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAWest Hollywood, CACulver City, CAInglewood, CAMarina del Rey, CA
Hawthorne, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALawndale, CAGoleta, CAGardena, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CAHermosa Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Channel IslandsUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons
Los Angeles Harbor College