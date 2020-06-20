All apartments in Camarillo
Find more places like 1933 Loma Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Camarillo, CA
/
1933 Loma Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:50 AM

1933 Loma Drive

1933 Loma Drive · (805) 250-0206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Camarillo
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1933 Loma Drive, Camarillo, CA 93010

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1398 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This property is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with an attached 1 car garage and plenty of street parking. It is single level and has washer/dryer hookups, a living room with a fireplace, a dining area off of the kitchen, and a nice larger fenced backyard. The house has hard surface flooring throughout. There is also a very private large patio area in the front of the house - great for entertaining guests! This house is located in the middle of Camarillo and is close to schools, restaurants, shopping, grocery stores, etc. It is a great location to be in. No pets are allowed.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,800, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $3,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1933 Loma Drive have any available units?
1933 Loma Drive has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Camarillo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Camarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1933 Loma Drive have?
Some of 1933 Loma Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1933 Loma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1933 Loma Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1933 Loma Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1933 Loma Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camarillo.
Does 1933 Loma Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1933 Loma Drive does offer parking.
Does 1933 Loma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1933 Loma Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1933 Loma Drive have a pool?
No, 1933 Loma Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1933 Loma Drive have accessible units?
No, 1933 Loma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1933 Loma Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1933 Loma Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1933 Loma Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Camarillo
1571 Flynn Rd
Camarillo, CA 93012
Las Positas
352 Townsite Promenade
Camarillo, CA 93010
Avalon Mission Oaks
5240 Corte Bocina
Camarillo, CA 93012
AMLI Spanish Hills
668 Spring Oak Rd
Camarillo, CA 93010
Rosewood Apartments
555 Rosewood Ave
Camarillo, CA 93010
Andorra Apartments
341 Mike Loza Dr
Camarillo, CA 93010
Mission Hills
45 Rincon Dr #104A
Camarillo, CA 93012

Similar Pages

Camarillo 1 BedroomsCamarillo 2 Bedrooms
Camarillo Apartments with PoolCamarillo Dog Friendly Apartments
Camarillo Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CA
Ventura, CASimi Valley, CAWest Hollywood, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CAHawthorne, CACulver City, CA
Marina del Rey, CAGardena, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Channel IslandsUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons
Los Angeles Harbor College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity