1933 Loma Drive

This property is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with an attached 1 car garage and plenty of street parking. It is single level and has washer/dryer hookups, a living room with a fireplace, a dining area off of the kitchen, and a nice larger fenced backyard. The house has hard surface flooring throughout. There is also a very private large patio area in the front of the house - great for entertaining guests! This house is located in the middle of Camarillo and is close to schools, restaurants, shopping, grocery stores, etc. It is a great location to be in. No pets are allowed.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,800, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $3,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

