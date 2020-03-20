1726 Monte Vista Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Clean Townhouse at Del Prado - Great Central Location! - Enjoy living in this meticulously clean and peaceful home with two outdoor spaces. This single-story house boasts new manufactured wood flooring throughout, fresh interior paint, scraped/smooth ceiling with recessed lighting, and dual pane windows with new custom window blinds.



The kitchen has white cabinetry and provides an electric stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. The dining room is adjacent to the kitchen for easy conversations with the chef. You will find the wood burning fireplace as the focal point of the living room. Off the living room is a sliding glass door that leads out to a paved patio with overhang. The surrounding areas are perfect for plants, lounge chairs and a BBQ!



The master suite has mirrored closet doors, a slider to front courtyard, and private bathroom with dual sinks. Two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom complete the living area that has over 1,200 square feet of spectacular living space.



The property also provides washer & dryer hookups in the attached 2-car garage with direct access.

Within walking distance is the community pool, hot tub and tennis court, all of which are available to Del Prado residents.



-No Smoking please.

-A pet may be considered upon approval and with additional $500 deposit.



For residents convenience, nearby shops, restaurants and gym are just around the corner!



All adult applicants must have a minimum credit score of 600.



(RLNE5644539)