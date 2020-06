Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with Stone tile kitchen flooring, granite type counter tops and updated stove and microwave. Wood floors are throughout the rest of the home. There is a separate area for laundry, a single car garage and your own carport. There is an oversized backyard for tons of family fun. It is close to schools and shopping.