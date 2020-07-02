1190 Rosewood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fully remodeled 3br/2bth, 1,242 sq ft single story home in the heart of Camarillo. All new kitchen, bathrooms, paint, flooring, and fixtures. Open kitchen has new quartz counters and stainless appliances. Family room with recessed lighting, wood laminate plank floors and large patio door leading to the backyard. Bathrooms have been remodeled with contemporary tile designs, updated fixtures and floors. New paint, carpet and ceiling fans in the bedrooms. Large backyard with covered patio and detached playhouse or work room. Two car garage with direct access, laundry, and plenty of built in storage. Gardening services included.