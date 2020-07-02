All apartments in Camarillo
Location

1190 Rosewood Avenue, Camarillo, CA 93010

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1242 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully remodeled 3br/2bth, 1,242 sq ft single story home in the heart of Camarillo. All new kitchen, bathrooms, paint, flooring, and fixtures. Open kitchen has new quartz counters and stainless appliances. Family room with recessed lighting, wood laminate plank floors and large patio door leading to the backyard. Bathrooms have been remodeled with contemporary tile designs, updated fixtures and floors. New paint, carpet and ceiling fans in the bedrooms. Large backyard with covered patio and detached playhouse or work room. Two car garage with direct access, laundry, and plenty of built in storage. Gardening services included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1190 Rosewood Avenue have any available units?
1190 Rosewood Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Camarillo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Camarillo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1190 Rosewood Avenue have?
Some of 1190 Rosewood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1190 Rosewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1190 Rosewood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1190 Rosewood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1190 Rosewood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camarillo.
Does 1190 Rosewood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1190 Rosewood Avenue offers parking.
Does 1190 Rosewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1190 Rosewood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1190 Rosewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1190 Rosewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1190 Rosewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1190 Rosewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1190 Rosewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1190 Rosewood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
