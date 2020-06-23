All apartments in Calabasas
Find more places like 5320 Las Virgenes Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calabasas, CA
/
5320 Las Virgenes Rd
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

5320 Las Virgenes Rd

5320 Las Virgenes Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calabasas
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5320 Las Virgenes Road, Calabasas, CA 91302
Calabasas Colony

Amenities

parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
Description:

Great two bedroom townhouse located near mailboxes and parking area. Newly installed floors throughout with new carpet in the bedroom. The apartment is newly painted in modern ivory.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5320 Las Virgenes Rd have any available units?
5320 Las Virgenes Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
Is 5320 Las Virgenes Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5320 Las Virgenes Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5320 Las Virgenes Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5320 Las Virgenes Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 5320 Las Virgenes Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5320 Las Virgenes Rd does offer parking.
Does 5320 Las Virgenes Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5320 Las Virgenes Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5320 Las Virgenes Rd have a pool?
No, 5320 Las Virgenes Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5320 Las Virgenes Rd have accessible units?
No, 5320 Las Virgenes Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5320 Las Virgenes Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5320 Las Virgenes Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5320 Las Virgenes Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5320 Las Virgenes Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln
Calabasas, CA 91302
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd
Calabasas, CA 91302

Similar Pages

Calabasas 1 BedroomsCalabasas 2 Bedrooms
Calabasas Apartments under $2,000Calabasas Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Calabasas Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CA
Manhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts