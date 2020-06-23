Rent Calculator
Home
/
Calabasas, CA
/
5320 Las Virgenes Rd
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5320 Las Virgenes Rd
5320 Las Virgenes Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calabasas
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Location
5320 Las Virgenes Road, Calabasas, CA 91302
Calabasas Colony
Amenities
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
Description:
Great two bedroom townhouse located near mailboxes and parking area. Newly installed floors throughout with new carpet in the bedroom. The apartment is newly painted in modern ivory.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5320 Las Virgenes Rd have any available units?
5320 Las Virgenes Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Calabasas, CA
.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Calabasas Rent Report
.
Is 5320 Las Virgenes Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5320 Las Virgenes Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5320 Las Virgenes Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5320 Las Virgenes Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Calabasas
.
Does 5320 Las Virgenes Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5320 Las Virgenes Rd does offer parking.
Does 5320 Las Virgenes Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5320 Las Virgenes Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5320 Las Virgenes Rd have a pool?
No, 5320 Las Virgenes Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5320 Las Virgenes Rd have accessible units?
No, 5320 Las Virgenes Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5320 Las Virgenes Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5320 Las Virgenes Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5320 Las Virgenes Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5320 Las Virgenes Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
