4310 Park Arroyo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4310 Park Arroyo

4310 Park Arroyo · No Longer Available
Location

4310 Park Arroyo, Calabasas, CA 91302

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
3 bedrooms PLUS a loft with 2425 square feet in beautiful "Creekside" gated community of Calabasas near Calabasas Lake and The Commons. This detached home nestled at the end of a prime cul-de-sac location boasts breathtaking curb appeal with a tremendous walled and gated private courtyard and wrap around yard with new turf grassy area, perfect for outdoor living and entertaining This spacious open and airy floor plan feels more like a private home. Highlights include: remodeled white and bright sunny kitchen with Viking cooktop and wine fridge. Remodeled baths, rich wood floors, high vaulted ceilings, expansive second floor loft area. Frosted glass single light doors, plantation shutters, surround sound, fireplace with crushed glass, recessed LED lighting, new garage flooring and garage door. Close to the Calabasas Tennis & Swim Center. Award winning Las Virgenes Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4310 Park Arroyo have any available units?
4310 Park Arroyo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4310 Park Arroyo have?
Some of 4310 Park Arroyo's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4310 Park Arroyo currently offering any rent specials?
4310 Park Arroyo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4310 Park Arroyo pet-friendly?
No, 4310 Park Arroyo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 4310 Park Arroyo offer parking?
Yes, 4310 Park Arroyo offers parking.
Does 4310 Park Arroyo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4310 Park Arroyo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4310 Park Arroyo have a pool?
Yes, 4310 Park Arroyo has a pool.
Does 4310 Park Arroyo have accessible units?
Yes, 4310 Park Arroyo has accessible units.
Does 4310 Park Arroyo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4310 Park Arroyo has units with dishwashers.
