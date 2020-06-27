All apartments in Calabasas
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

4201 Las Virgenes Rd

4201 Las Virgenes Road · No Longer Available
Location

4201 Las Virgenes Road, Calabasas, CA 91302
Malibu Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
gym
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Description

Cozy Calabasas Gated Community Condo This cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,005 sqft condominium sits nestled into the private Malibu Creek gated community. This community offers access to the community pool, spa and BBQ area, as well as gym and clubhouse. Boasting in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, 2 covered carports and an easy commute with only 8 miles between you and the Malibu beaches, and only 2 miles to the 101 Freeway. Not to mention the convenience of nearby shops at Agoura Rd and outdoor recreation at Malibu Creek State Park. Give us a call to book your viewing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 Las Virgenes Rd have any available units?
4201 Las Virgenes Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4201 Las Virgenes Rd have?
Some of 4201 Las Virgenes Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 Las Virgenes Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4201 Las Virgenes Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 Las Virgenes Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4201 Las Virgenes Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 4201 Las Virgenes Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4201 Las Virgenes Rd offers parking.
Does 4201 Las Virgenes Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4201 Las Virgenes Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 Las Virgenes Rd have a pool?
Yes, 4201 Las Virgenes Rd has a pool.
Does 4201 Las Virgenes Rd have accessible units?
No, 4201 Las Virgenes Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 Las Virgenes Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4201 Las Virgenes Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
