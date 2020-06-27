4201 Las Virgenes Rd

Amenities

Cozy Calabasas Gated Community Condo This cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,005 sqft condominium sits nestled into the private Malibu Creek gated community. This community offers access to the community pool, spa and BBQ area, as well as gym and clubhouse. Boasting in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, 2 covered carports and an easy commute with only 8 miles between you and the Malibu beaches, and only 2 miles to the 101 Freeway. Not to mention the convenience of nearby shops at Agoura Rd and outdoor recreation at Malibu Creek State Park. Give us a call to book your viewing today.