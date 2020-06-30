All apartments in Calabasas
Find more places like 4189 Prado De Los Pajaros A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calabasas, CA
/
4189 Prado De Los Pajaros A
Last updated May 9 2020 at 11:55 AM

4189 Prado De Los Pajaros A

4189 Prado De Los Pájaros · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calabasas
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4189 Prado De Los Pájaros, Calabasas, CA 91302
The Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
hot tub
Exquisite Mediterranean Estate nestled behind the gates of the highly sought after guard-gated & patrolled, THE OAKS of CALABASAS. Perched on a hill with rare, prime & breathtaking views. True pride of ownership is in every inch of this home, artfully designed with the utmost class. No expense spared on top quality custom upgrades and craftsmanship, luxuriously appointed throughout. Unique architectural design affords for nearly 5500 sf , grand 2 story ceilings, a split level custom wrought-iron staircase, 5 en-suite bedrooms including one on the main level and a lavish master bedroom suite,XL OFF/MPR/ 6th BR optional w/an adjacent walk-in closet with custom organizers, Bonus Rm, a guest powder RM, rotunda style master retreat, breakfast nook, tranquil and soothing central courtyard with its own fireplace (one of 5 wood burning fireplaces on the property). View from almost every window!! This home offers a fantastic layout for private enjoyment and sophisticated entertaining. The magnificent grounds are lush and inviting with expansive pastoral views and mesmerizing sunsets. Complete with a uniquely designed salt water pool/spa with jets and resort style cascading waterfalls, outdoor kitchen, sprawling patio and a custom fireplace. Too much to list! The photos do not tell the whole story, absolutely MUST SEE IN PERSON IN ORDER TO APPRECIATE!!! Phenomenal comm. amenities, LVUSD schools. Close to Golfing, fine dining, shopping & entertainment and the CALABASAS LAKE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4189 Prado De Los Pajaros A have any available units?
4189 Prado De Los Pajaros A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4189 Prado De Los Pajaros A have?
Some of 4189 Prado De Los Pajaros A's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4189 Prado De Los Pajaros A currently offering any rent specials?
4189 Prado De Los Pajaros A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4189 Prado De Los Pajaros A pet-friendly?
No, 4189 Prado De Los Pajaros A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 4189 Prado De Los Pajaros A offer parking?
No, 4189 Prado De Los Pajaros A does not offer parking.
Does 4189 Prado De Los Pajaros A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4189 Prado De Los Pajaros A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4189 Prado De Los Pajaros A have a pool?
Yes, 4189 Prado De Los Pajaros A has a pool.
Does 4189 Prado De Los Pajaros A have accessible units?
No, 4189 Prado De Los Pajaros A does not have accessible units.
Does 4189 Prado De Los Pajaros A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4189 Prado De Los Pajaros A does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln
Calabasas, CA 91302
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd
Calabasas, CA 91302

Similar Pages

Calabasas 1 BedroomsCalabasas 2 Bedrooms
Calabasas Apartments under $2,000Calabasas Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Calabasas Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CA
Manhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts