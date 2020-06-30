4189 Prado De Los Pajaros A

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pool hot tub

Exquisite Mediterranean Estate nestled behind the gates of the highly sought after guard-gated & patrolled, THE OAKS of CALABASAS. Perched on a hill with rare, prime & breathtaking views. True pride of ownership is in every inch of this home, artfully designed with the utmost class. No expense spared on top quality custom upgrades and craftsmanship, luxuriously appointed throughout. Unique architectural design affords for nearly 5500 sf , grand 2 story ceilings, a split level custom wrought-iron staircase, 5 en-suite bedrooms including one on the main level and a lavish master bedroom suite,XL OFF/MPR/ 6th BR optional w/an adjacent walk-in closet with custom organizers, Bonus Rm, a guest powder RM, rotunda style master retreat, breakfast nook, tranquil and soothing central courtyard with its own fireplace (one of 5 wood burning fireplaces on the property). View from almost every window!! This home offers a fantastic layout for private enjoyment and sophisticated entertaining. The magnificent grounds are lush and inviting with expansive pastoral views and mesmerizing sunsets. Complete with a uniquely designed salt water pool/spa with jets and resort style cascading waterfalls, outdoor kitchen, sprawling patio and a custom fireplace. Too much to list! The photos do not tell the whole story, absolutely MUST SEE IN PERSON IN ORDER TO APPRECIATE!!! Phenomenal comm. amenities, LVUSD schools. Close to Golfing, fine dining, shopping & entertainment and the CALABASAS LAKE!