4124 Arroyo Willow Ln

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nestled in the Deer Springs neighborhood of Calabasas, you will find this sun filled beautiful lease as your next home. As you enter, you are greeted by high ceilings and a grand stairway into your formal living room. Features include a lovely kitchen featuring newer stainless appliances (fridge included!), granite counters, and freshly painted white cabinets all overlooking the family room with a romantic gas fireplace. Other hightlights include a dining room, four bedrooms (all upstairs), freshly. painted throughout, no carpets-most of house is newer wood laminate and newer AC and Heat, water heater. and newer washer/dryer included (without warranty). The master features vaulted ceilings, 2 closets, dual sinks and a large tub/shower. Gardener is included, tenant responsible for all utilities. Relax in your sweet yard and enjoy the amenities close by: De Anza Park, hiking trails, Xalabasas/Agoura Rec Center, the beaches of Malibu, Erewhon market, Nishi Sushi and served by the award winning Las Virgenes School System. Landlord will screen each applicant using a service like Smartmove or Myrental-Good Credit and income verification required. All applications must be filled out completely by any occupant over the age of 18.



