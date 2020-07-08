All apartments in Calabasas
4124 Arroyo Willow Ln
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

4124 Arroyo Willow Ln

4124 Arroyo Willow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4124 Arroyo Willow Lane, Calabasas, CA 91301
Deer Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nestled in the Deer Springs neighborhood of Calabasas, you will find this sun filled beautiful lease as your next home. As you enter, you are greeted by high ceilings and a grand stairway into your formal living room. Features include a lovely kitchen featuring newer stainless appliances (fridge included!), granite counters, and freshly painted white cabinets all overlooking the family room with a romantic gas fireplace. Other hightlights include a dining room, four bedrooms (all upstairs), freshly. painted throughout, no carpets-most of house is newer wood laminate and newer AC and Heat, water heater. and newer washer/dryer included (without warranty). The master features vaulted ceilings, 2 closets, dual sinks and a large tub/shower. Gardener is included, tenant responsible for all utilities. Relax in your sweet yard and enjoy the amenities close by: De Anza Park, hiking trails, Xalabasas/Agoura Rec Center, the beaches of Malibu, Erewhon market, Nishi Sushi and served by the award winning Las Virgenes School System. Landlord will screen each applicant using a service like Smartmove or Myrental-Good Credit and income verification required. All applications must be filled out completely by any occupant over the age of 18.

(RLNE5772641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4124 Arroyo Willow Ln have any available units?
4124 Arroyo Willow Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4124 Arroyo Willow Ln have?
Some of 4124 Arroyo Willow Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4124 Arroyo Willow Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4124 Arroyo Willow Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4124 Arroyo Willow Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4124 Arroyo Willow Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4124 Arroyo Willow Ln offer parking?
No, 4124 Arroyo Willow Ln does not offer parking.
Does 4124 Arroyo Willow Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4124 Arroyo Willow Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4124 Arroyo Willow Ln have a pool?
No, 4124 Arroyo Willow Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4124 Arroyo Willow Ln have accessible units?
No, 4124 Arroyo Willow Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4124 Arroyo Willow Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4124 Arroyo Willow Ln has units with dishwashers.

