4117 Lost Springs Drive

A Rare find in Calabasas - A Rare find of a Calabasas rental home. Recently Remodeled from top to bottom, wall to wall, looks like a brand new home. This is a beautiful Calabasas, 4 Bedroom, 3 bathroom Single family home, 2 story, newer paint and newer carpet, newer solid laminated and tiled floors, bathrooms and kitchen are recently updated, Ceiling fans and lights in all rooms. Award winning Las Virgenes School District. Submit on pets. Better hurry, this gorgeous beauty is going to go fast. Available Oct. 1, 2019 Price is based on exact same model that recently leased for the same price on the same street.



(RLNE5131334)