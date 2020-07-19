All apartments in Calabasas
Find more places like 3946 Ceanothus Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calabasas, CA
/
3946 Ceanothus Pl
Last updated May 11 2019 at 8:43 AM

3946 Ceanothus Pl

3946 Ceanothus Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calabasas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3946 Ceanothus Place, Calabasas, CA 91302
Malibou Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Im moving, so sublet my apartment, start from Aug, the contact ends in the beginning of Oct, so if you want continue stay, just renew the contact with agency anytime (you can choose from stay 2 month longer to 1 year longer after Oct.). my apartment is a lost, 2 levels, the first level have 680 sq ft, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, the second level is 156 sq ft but dont have bedroom and bathroom, but it have enough area to live. the apt includes refrigerator, oven. washer and dryer is at the patio. they are all private. and you will have a covered parking lot and a mailbox. the community is called avalonbay calabasas. it is super clean and safe living here, the community have pools, gyms, tennis and basketball area, spa,etc.

Electricity- Paid by Resident
Gas/HWE- Paid by Resident
Trash- Paid by Resident
Water- Paid by Resident
Sewer- Paid by Resident

BTW, if you can take over my lease, I will give you a subsidy of $250 monthly from Aug to Oct, so you will get $500 in total, in other words, you only paying $1750 for the Aug to Oct, after Oct, you can decide how long u are gonna stay, and the longer u choose, the cheaper rent u will get. you can ask agency for rent details after Oct, cuz u are gonna sign a new contact with the agency.

Text me Elton
EMAIL me

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3946 Ceanothus Pl have any available units?
3946 Ceanothus Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3946 Ceanothus Pl have?
Some of 3946 Ceanothus Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3946 Ceanothus Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3946 Ceanothus Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3946 Ceanothus Pl pet-friendly?
No, 3946 Ceanothus Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 3946 Ceanothus Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3946 Ceanothus Pl offers parking.
Does 3946 Ceanothus Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3946 Ceanothus Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3946 Ceanothus Pl have a pool?
Yes, 3946 Ceanothus Pl has a pool.
Does 3946 Ceanothus Pl have accessible units?
No, 3946 Ceanothus Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3946 Ceanothus Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3946 Ceanothus Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln
Calabasas, CA 91302
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd
Calabasas, CA 91302

Similar Pages

Calabasas 1 BedroomsCalabasas 2 Bedrooms
Calabasas Apartments with GymsCalabasas Apartments with Parking
Calabasas Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CA
Oak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CABeverly Hills, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts