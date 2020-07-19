3946 Ceanothus Pl

Amenities

Im moving, so sublet my apartment, start from Aug, the contact ends in the beginning of Oct, so if you want continue stay, just renew the contact with agency anytime (you can choose from stay 2 month longer to 1 year longer after Oct.). my apartment is a lost, 2 levels, the first level have 680 sq ft, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, the second level is 156 sq ft but dont have bedroom and bathroom, but it have enough area to live. the apt includes refrigerator, oven. washer and dryer is at the patio. they are all private. and you will have a covered parking lot and a mailbox. the community is called avalonbay calabasas. it is super clean and safe living here, the community have pools, gyms, tennis and basketball area, spa,etc.



BTW, if you can take over my lease, I will give you a subsidy of $250 monthly from Aug to Oct, so you will get $500 in total, in other words, you only paying $1750 for the Aug to Oct, after Oct, you can decide how long u are gonna stay, and the longer u choose, the cheaper rent u will get. you can ask agency for rent details after Oct, cuz u are gonna sign a new contact with the agency.



